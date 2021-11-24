‘Enchantment’ lives up to its name with fun and colorful animation; g1 has seen | Movie theater

The concept of “family movie” was taken to another level by Disney with “Enchantment”, by focusing its story not just on one character, in this case the protagonist Maribel. But also for giving space to develop (very well) the other members of the Madrigal Family.

This idea makes the proposal of this animation more interesting than the most recent ones released by Mickey’s studio. The film opens in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (25).

In “Encanto”, we are introduced to the Madrigal Family, who live in a town in the mountains of Colombia whose name gives the film its title.

In the past, the family leader, Abuela Alma (in the original, voiced by María Cecilia Botero), was one of those responsible for creating the place thanks to a magic candle that never goes out. She empowers each of its members after a ritual and is responsible for making the house, affectionately called the Casita, something that lives and pulsates, like another member of the clan.

So we have Luisa (Jessica Darrow), a super strong girl; Isabela (Diane Guerrero, from “Orange is the new black”), who draws attention for her beauty and the power of creating flowers; Bruno (John Leguizamo), who can see the future, and so on.

But Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz, from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In a neighborhood of New York”) she is the only one in the family who has no power. Although she loves her relatives, she feels left out by everyone, especially Abuela, and seeks to be more recognized by them.

Only Mirabel is the only one who begins to realize that there is something wrong with the magic, that it seems to be losing its strength. So she tries to find out what is really going on in Encanto.

She needs to do this before her family suffers the consequences, even though she has no power, while unraveling the mysteries related to the Madrigals past.

stunning and surreal Colombia

With stunning visuals, the animation is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (Oscar-winning duo “Zootopia”), as well as Charise Castro Smith (who writes the screenplay with Bush). There is a festival of colors to show a Colombia that dazzles the eyes and helps to create a beautiful country, even if unrealistic.

Thus, we have animals with different colors and little seen in Colombian territories, such as capybaras (which made many people believe that the animation would take place in Brazil), jaguars and toucans, in addition to the exuberant vegetation.

Another element to be highlighted is the increasingly realistic computer graphics for certain movements of the characters, in addition to their skin textures, which make visible, for example, the imperfections of the faces so clearly that it is impressive. With so much visual refinement, it’s hard not to get involved with the universe of “Encanto”.

What makes “Encanto” a very successful animation is in the Madrigal Family itself. Its members captivate not only for the incredible powers they possess, but for the way they interact with each other.

This interaction makes the audience be their accomplice and worry about them. The film cleverly handles this in a light and appealing way, in the most comical moments and the most complex ones.

Mirabel, who suffers from not having special gifts like her other relatives, wins the viewer’s heart in her first scenes. After all, the young woman is a good, fun person, willing to help not only her family, but the other residents of Encanto.

Her relationship with the other family members alternates fun moments, such as with her parents and some of her uncles, with more dense ones, especially with Abuela (“grandmother” in Spanish).

The script is intended to discuss issues that are common to any family, such as the preference of one member over another, or to avoid issues so that there are no discussions or the end of family peace, even if it is built from secrets or half-truths.

It is worth noting that “Encanto” differs from recent animations in that its entire story is basically centered within the plot’s village.

This time, the protagonist doesn’t need to travel elsewhere to resolve an issue. The “heroine’s journey” is centered on her own home and is never unattractive, quite the opposite.

However, what stands out more than the technical part or the story in “Encanto” is the incredible soundtrack signed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has already composed music for “Hamilton” and “Moana” for Disney.

Those who like (and even those who don’t) musicals will enjoy the songs created by Miranda (who released “Tick Tick… Boom!” recently), for being exciting and well embedded in history.

The songs help tell the characters’ story and what they are feeling. Two good examples are the song “The Family Madrigal”, which appears right at the beginning of the film, and “What Else Can I Do?”, which shows the conflicts of one of the characters.

The music brings characteristics of Colombian culture to the viewer in an intriguing way. Certainly, there will be a lot of people humming the songs after the session or creating playlists to listen to at home.

With great jokes and emotional ending, “Encanto” has everything to stay in the heart of anyone who is a fan of good animation.