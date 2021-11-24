Equatorial takes over CEA, announces investments and 1.5 thousand new jobs – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO INDIO

During the signing of the contract for the transfer of the Amapá Electricity Company (CEA) to the Equatorial Energia Group, company directors assured that, on Tuesday (23), initially, R$ 400 million for investments in the network, in addition to new jobs and R$1 billion in investments over a period of three years. The goal is to improve the energy distribution service, a very old headache for people in Amapá.

The transfer, in a ceremony at the Palácio do Setentrião, was the last act of a negotiation process that lasted more than three years and was conducted by Governor Waldez Góes (PDT) with the federal government, BNDES and the federal bench.

The privatization of CEA, the last in Brazil in the electricity sector, brings essential investments for economic development. One of them is the construction of a new energy network from Porto Grande to Serra do Navio, which aims to double the investments taking place in the region.

In Macapá, the initial idea is to build the São José Substation, in the central area, to improve supply. There are also commitments on the social, environmental, fiscal and renewable energy agenda, including definitive solutions for the Bailique region, which has suffered from a lack of energy for years.

Waldez recalled the historical deficiency in energy distribution, and the almost unpayable debt of R$ 3 billion with Eletronorte, in addition to the R$ 1 billion debt made to the Camilo Capiberibe (PSB) government, which continues to be paid by the State every day 15. With the privatization, the Equatorial group assumes liabilities of R$ 3 billion and still guarantees R$ 400 million of initial investment, in addition to guaranteeing current jobs through transposition and other legal arrangements.

“The company already announces that it will generate around 1,500 jobs in 2022. New jobs. When in the world and in Brazil there is a reduction in jobs, Amapá is having the chance to maintain and advance the opportunity for more jobs. Of course, every month and every year, improving energy security and energy distribution will generate new investments in Amapá because more companies will set up here”, said the governor.

The CEA, which employs almost 900,000 people in 16 municipalities, is officially managed by Equatorial Energia, winner of the auction held on June 25, 2021, in a process that included the participation of senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM). The company’s CEO, Augusto Miranda, recalled that Equatorial was the only one to participate in the auction, and explained why.

“Because we firmly believe in the future of the State and the energy that will foster this growth”, he justified.

“The first step is to have a strategic plan together with the government and it is refining this, as the governor said, within the next three years we are going to inject R$1 billion (…). So, this shows the decisive way we are investing. The first works, of course, nobody works miracles, nobody solves problems overnight. We are going with investment, with the involvement of society and with the discussion of solutions”, he added.

tariff

Asked about the value of the tariff, the president of the group said that it must be applied in accordance with the regulations of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). Equatorial also controls energy distributors in Maranhão, Pará, Alagoas, Piauí and Rio Grande do Sul.