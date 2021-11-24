Esoteric movement may explain high Covid-19 index in Germanic countries

BERLIN — Could a philosophical-esoteric current called anthroposophy explain the low vaccination rate against Covid-19 in Germany, Austria and in German-speaking cities in Switzerland? After all, it is precisely in this region, which is facing a new wave of infections, that the Steiner-Waldorf school network is concentrated, a traditional defender of anti-vaccine theories preached by anthroposophy.

In Germany, for example, 67% have already taken the two doses of the vaccine, but there are pockets of resistance to immunization agents, mainly in the South and East of the country. In Austria, around 30% of the population is unvaccinated.

For some specialists, one of the explanations for this denial phenomenon may be precisely the strong presence, in these countries, of the anthroposophical current, which believes that diseases are a necessary challenge to be overcome naturally.

— According to anthroposophy, everything in the world is good and has a meaning, including diseases — explains Ansgar Martins, professor of philosophy of religions at Goethe University in Frankfurt, which would explain a certain reluctance to vaccination. — It is supposed to be useful to go through them, especially the so-called childhood illnesses, such as measles.

Anthroposophy was founded in the early 20th century by the Austrian Rudolf Steiner and had its heyday in the 1960s, when he mixed Christian and Hindu beliefs, combining “karma” with “cosmos” and the New Age. The Steiner-Waldorf schools, which have around 1,000 establishments worldwide, including 200 in Germany, have “many times been the starting point of measles epidemics”, emphasizes the professor.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not escape this belief: in Southwest Germany, schools in the network registered a high incidence of the virus. One of these schools, located in Freiburg, tried to exempt students and teachers from wearing the mask, contrary to the recommendations of the health authorities. In October 2020, however, the direction of the school network diverged from the anti-mask current.

“Many followers of anthroposophy still believe in the law of karma, according to which illnesses make it possible to expiate past-life ills and promote spiritual development,” said Michael Blume, a religious expert and anti-Semitic campaigner in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg region. “Unfortunately, that’s why in some Steiner-Waldorf schools there are many skeptics.

Blume also points to a geographical element to explain the success of these esoteric ideas: the most affected regions, from the Alps to the state of Saxony, correspond exactly to where this movement of thought developed, which he describes as “a branch of the romanticism of nature , from criticism to authority and science”.

Germany, with 83 million inhabitants, would have around 12,000 anthroposophists. However, the movement’s influence is much more widespread in society. Coincidentally or not, around 33% of Germans are not fully vaccinated: there are at least 23 million unvaccinated, whom Chancellor Angela Merkel asked to rethink her concepts.

The philosophical and esoteric current spread thanks, in part, to the cosmetics group Weleda, also created by the Austrian Steiner, and the organic food chain Alnatura.





Some doctors sympathetic to this movement, who did not respond to the AFP’s questions, publicly expressed their doubts about the reality of the pandemic or the effectiveness of vaccines.

Others have promoted alternative treatments such as ginger compresses or meteorite iron to combat covid-19.

However, the federation of anthroposophical physicians rejects the accusations that link them to German anti-vaccination movements.

“We praised vaccination to fight the pandemic from the very beginning,” one of its members, Stefan Schmidt-Troschke, told the ZDF network this week.