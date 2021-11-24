eToro will remove Cardano by 2022 for US users due to regulatory issues

In a statement released to customers on Tuesday, Israeli cryptocurrency exchange eToro announced that it would remove the Cardano (ADA) and Tron (TRX) for US customers by the end of the year.

After December 31, US users will no longer be able to open new token positions or bet on ADA and TRX. In addition, the portfolios will only be effectively in withdrawal mode until the first quarter of 2022, when sales will also become limited. In making the decision, eToro cited regulatory concerns around both assets.

The change came as a surprise to some, as the ADA was not traditionally associated with regulatory issues. In context, tokens like Ripple (XRP), whose creators are currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as well as Monero, which is a privacy currency that some fear could easily be used for illicit purposes, are facing the impact of regulatory scrutiny on the cryptocurrency industry.

The ADA has experienced a rapid price increase this year and is currently ranked in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. During the previous quarter, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced a partnership with blockchain analytics provider Confirm to enforce regulatory frameworks such as anti-money laundering guidelines. The move was criticized by some ADA supporters, who wanted the project to take on a more decentralized nature.

Companies operating in the blockchain industry often come under intense pressure from regulators when it comes to withdrawing capital from coins or shutting down certain services. In September, Coinbase abandoned its plans to be a cryptocurrency lending platform after the SEC threatened to sue the company. For now, however, the emergence of decentralized exchanges and decentralized financial protocols have provided popular alternatives for those seeking to legally circumvent such repressions.

