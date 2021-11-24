European Union Calls for Release of Zhang Zhan, Journalist Arrested for Filming Beginning of Pandemic in Wuhan | World

The European Union asked this Tuesday (23) that China immediately release independent journalist Zhang Zhan, who had been imprisoned for more than a year for filming the start of the lockdown in Wuhan, in February 2020. The city is considered to be “the birthplace of Covid-19”.

Former Shanghai-born lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, was arrested on May 15, 2020 for reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic in China. In February 2020, she traveled to Wuhan to record the first days of the lockdown in the city.

His images, which showed the patients huddled together in a hospital, showed the dire situation facing the metropolis, the first hit by Covid-19.

The independent journalist was sentenced to four years in prison at the end of 2020 for “provoking a change in public order”. Justification is often used in China to deter political opponents.

Since June 2020, she has been on a hunger strike to denounce the repression of the Chinese authorities. Earlier this month, the journalist’s brother Zhang Ju warned that she “is in danger of not living much longer.”

In a statement on Twitter, the spokeswoman for European diplomacy, Nabila Massrali, urged China to take all necessary measures so that the journalist receives emergency medical treatment and that she has access to family members and lawyers.

“Zhan Zhan’s health condition is rapidly deteriorating while she remains in prison. Zhang suffers, among other things, from severe malnutrition,” reiterated Massrali, spokesman for the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

Massrali recalled that this is not the first time that the European Union has appealed to the Chinese authorities about the journalist’s case. All requests, so far, have received “no response”, said the spokeswoman.

For the NGO Amnesty International, Zhang Zhan is a victim of the Chinese government’s zero tolerance for any critics of the regime. “She is imprisoned solely for having exercised her right to freedom of expression,” he says on his page.

Cases like Zhang Zhan’s, where the government rejects access to medical treatment for detainees, are no exception in China. In July 2017, human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo died in prison.

Chinese authorities have rejected her and her family’s requests to receive cancer treatment in another country. In the same year, writer Yang Tongyan died three months after being released on parole so he could perform a brain operation to remove a tumor.