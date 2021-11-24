European Union cites irregularities in Venezuelan elections – News

The European Union Observer Mission in Venezuela identified irregularities in the Sunday elections (21) for governors and mayors, despite the “better conditions” in relation to previous votes, said this Tuesday (23) the head of the group, Portuguese Isabel Santos.

Although “the Venezuelan electoral framework complies with most of the basic international standards, our mission was able to verify the lack of judicial independence, the non-compliance with the rule of law and found that some laws affected the equality of conditions, balance and transparency of the elections. ”, she declared at a press conference.

The ruling PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) won the majority of positions in the elections, which marked the return of the main opposition parties.

Opponents boycotted the 2018 election, which re-elected President Nicolás Maduro, and the 2020 election, when Chavismo regained control of Parliament. They then denounced them as “fraudulent” lawsuits.

Despite the “better conditions” that led to the return of most of the opposition and the appointment of new electoral authorities, the campaign “was marked by the extensive use of state resources” to support the candidates, without there being “sanctions for violations”. said Santos.

Also “there were arbitrary disqualifications of candidates […] and suspension or withdrawal of symbols and electoral cards from members of some parties,” he added.

The European Union representative referred, thus, to court decisions that handed over the strongest opposition parties to opponents of Juan Guaidó, recognized as president of Venezuela by 50 countries, but who failed to remove Maduro.

Santos also said that European Union observers had verified the installation of illegal checkpoints, called “red dots”, by the ruling party in the vicinity of polling centers.

The observer regretted the death of a voter at a polling center, in an event that Venezuelan authorities called “isolated”.