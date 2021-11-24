Everything leaked! Report shows Samsung releases for 2022

A supposed schedule of Samsung releases for 2022 leaked today (23), bringing details about future products of the South Korean giant. According to the website The Elec, which released the document, it was shared by the company with 30 of its main suppliers.

Among the devices mentioned, one of the highlights is the tablet Galaxy Tab S8, which should hit the market in four variants: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Lite and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Of these, the Lite version should be for the end of the year, while the others can start being produced in the second quarter.

Still talking about tablets, the brand plans to produce 33.6 million units, an increase of 6% compared to 2021, including two new versions of the Galaxy Tab A series, low and medium cost. The new ones Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab A8 should dominate the production of the segment, with 11 million units each.

Samsung’s supposed schedule brings some of the brand’s launches scheduled for 2022.Source: SamMobile/Reproduction

The document also indicates plans to produce 7.4 million units of laptops, distributed among the models Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (2 in 1), Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G and Galaxy Chromebook Go. In this case, mass production should start in the second quarter.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Headphones

Bringing information about other launches of the brand, the report points out the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 5 as of the third quarter of 2022. 4.8 million units are expected for the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4, out of the 19 million planned for the smart watch lineup.

About 23 million pairs of wireless headphones are also expected to be made available. Of this total, 3.1 million units are from Galaxy Buds Pro 2, scheduled to debut in the second quarter, and 3.3 million refer to the Buds Live 2, scheduled for release in the third quarter.

Interestingly, there is no mention of the releases of Samsung phones for 2022, leaving out the long-awaited new folding phones from the brand and future devices from the Galaxy A line. It is noteworthy that the company has not confirmed the information available in the leaked schedule.