Ex-Corinthians to retire from playing career at 29 years old

Defender Yago, Brazilian champion with Corinthians in 2015, should retire from his football career at 29 years old. The revelation was made by the coach of Náutico, the club he defends.

“We are going to rebuild the defensive sector. We have some well-defined situations in this regard. We’ve already lost Yago, who won’t play football anymore. He suffered a lot this season, after the injuries. We are sad to see a 20-something-year-old player having difficulty playing at a high level,” declared Hélio dos Anjos, at a press conference, after the game against Avaí.

Acting in the Serie B of Brasileirão, Yago played only 16 matches in the competition, the last one on October 28, in the defeat by Brasil de Pelotas. The player arrived at the Pernambuco club this year, when his contract with Timão was terminated.

The athlete, formed by the Portuguesa youth categories, arrived at the Parque São Jorge club in mid-2012. The following year, he played only one game with the main team and was soon loaned to Bragantino. Back in the East Zone team in 2015, the player took the field 16 times and was part of the six-time Brazilian champion squad.

In 2016, Gil’s departure to Chinese football provided the title to Yago. However, a controversy over an anti-doping test and three injuries put him back on the bench. Due to the low performance, it started being loaned the following year.

Until March 2021, the month of his termination with the Itaquera club, the defender had defended Ponte Preta, Botafogo and Goiás, all on loan. With the Alvinegra shirt, over almost nine years, he played 60 games and scored two goals.

