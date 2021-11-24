Ex-deputy of Galo calculates Fred’s debt at R$ 24 million and criticizes the attacker’s attitude – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético Fred worked with the Atlético shirt between 2016 and 2017

The former vice president of Atlético and former legal director of the club, Lásaro Cândido da Cunha, spoke once again about the ‘Fred case’. After the player terminated, on Tuesday, the execution process filed by him against Galo to receive R$ 4.2 million in severance pay, the former Atletico manager criticized the posture of shirt 9, who currently defends Fluminense .

“Fred case: Unbelievable but true: the player tried to ‘execute’ the amount of severance pay. The process was dismissed by the Labor Court. Meanwhile, the execution of the fine of the arbitration decision of ATLÉTICO against the player is being processed. GALO has a judicial title and executes it (sic)”, he wrote on Twitter.

Fred’s lawsuit against Atlético was taking place at the 25th Labor Court in Belo Horizonte. The Court accepted the argument of the defense of Galo and understood that the athlete did not have an executive title against the club. The player can appeal to the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 3rd Region.

The result is another victory for Atlético in the extensive legal dispute between the attacker and the club in court.

Lásaro also updated the amount owed by Fred to Atlético regarding the fine stipulated in the contract for transferring the player to Cruzeiro, in 2017. The fine, initially, was R$ 10 million, but the amounts were corrected.

“By my accounts, the player’s debt to GALO already exceeds 24 million. The execution process in Brazil is also as long as any legal process! Meanwhile, monetary restatement of the debt continues at the IGPM and interest of 1% defined in the final arbitration decision (sic)”, posted the former vice-atletian.

By my accounts, the player’s debt with ROOSTER already exceeds 24 million. The execution process in Brazil is also as long as any legal process! Meanwhile, debt inflation adjustment continues at the IGPM and 1% interest defined in the final arbitration decision?????? — Lásaro Cândido (@lasaroccunha) November 23, 2021

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBGklbLTF7k