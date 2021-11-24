Exclusive: government will have to spend nearly R$100 billion to download fuel by R$1

× Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil

For reduce the price of gasoline and diesel by R$ 1, the government will have to spend almost R$100 billion a year. This expense takes into account estimates made by the Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery.

In the secretariat’s accounts, to reduce the price of diesel by BRL 0.10, the government would have to spend BRL 6 billion per year. To the drop to reach BRL 1, it would be necessary BRL 60 billion. In the case of gasoline, for get cheaper by BRL 0.10, the expense annual would be BRL 3.8 billion. A reduction of R$1 would demand R$38 billion. Thereby, the government would have to shell out R$98 billion to bring fuel prices down to last September’s levels.

To get an idea of ​​the size of this expense, the government’s annual disbursement to keep the entire public machine running reaches BRL 80 billion per year. Resources used to lower fuel prices would enter the spending ceiling and other expenses would need to be cut for respect tax rules.

THE Senate Economic Affairs Committee held a public hearing on fuel prices yesterday. the collegiate debate a bill to create a stabilization fund for the value of gasoline and diesel.

The proposal also iinstitutes an export tax on crude oil, that would have the funds raised transferred to the stabilization fund and it would pay for the reduction of fuel prices.

This export tax is viewed with suspicion by the market. If approved, could scare off investors, who would have a exorbitant cost to extract oil. In addition, government estimates show that the stabilization fund would demand an exorbitant amount of resources.

Some senators defend use the dividends paid to the government by Petrobras to boost the cash of this stabilization fund. In 2021, the state must transfer for the union BRL 27.1 billion. This amount would bank a reduction of BRL 0.45 in the price of diesel or BRL 0.71 in the value of gasoline.

The government and Congress should reduce the R$442.3 billion tax benefits provided for in the 2022 budget to pay for permanent Brazil Aid and, eventually, pay for the reduction in fuel prices. But as parliamentarians are always looking for the easiest path, we will not see measures to end the mamata.

