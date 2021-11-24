Exclusive: ‘House of Gucci’ star Jared Leto reveals shock with the label’s dark past, and comments on radical transformation; watch

Expectations for the movie “House of Gucci” are very high! Also, it could, since in the cast we have strong artists like Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons. Directed and co-produced by Ridley Scott, the film tells the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, heir to the brand that bears his surname, and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of masterminding the crime.

The plot, full of mystery and twists, promises to surprise audiences a lot, as it did with Leto, who despite working with Gucci for eight years, never knew about the founding family’s dark past. In an exclusive interview with Hugo Gloss, the actor admitted that he was stunned by the plot and took the opportunity to give viewers a somewhat unusual tip.

“The simple answer is no. I didn’t know anything about this story and it’s weird because I used to work for Gucci before. I’ve worked for Gucci for seven or eight years and I didn’t know anything about it. It was a total surprise for me, and… I think the audience will be shocked! People might want to wear a diaper when they go to see this movie. Because you can get dirty, if you know what I mean”, he joked, making the journalist laugh.

Jared, who won the Oscar for “Best Supporting Actor” in 2014 for his work on “Dallas Shopping Club,” once again appears unrecognizable on the big screen. During the filming of “Casa Gucci”, the artist spent six hours every day in the characterization process alone to become Paolo, one of the heirs of the fashion empire. Questioned by Gloss, Leto talked about the curious transformation process, and pondered the exhausting time spent.

“The characterization didn’t take long when compared to what had to be done inside me, which were the important things. The physical thing is fascinating and, as you know, I’m very interested in it, but the inside… None of that matters, you can put on a mask, but without the drive, heart and restraint inside, you don’t have anything, you know? You need to have rotten hay in your belly, understand? There has to be a mushroom growing in your liver”, he said, making eccentric analogies.

Paolo has always shown himself to be a troubled part of the brand’s complex gear, aiming for the presidency and control of Gucci. In 1978, he was named vice president of the company by his own father, Aldo, but for all his unbridled ambition, the Italian wanted more. Two years later, the heir decided to open a personal and secret business, but he made the mistake of using the family name to do so. It didn’t take long for Paolo to be discovered by his relatives and fired from the brand. Aldo even sued him and threatened to cut off any raw material supplier who signed a contract with his son — who went bankrupt shortly before Maurizio’s murder.

Leto defined the experience of living the character as “a dream”. “I really fell in love with Paolo, that old bastard. He was a lot of fun. A lot of heart and a lot of humor. I feel like this is all kind of like a dream for me. Because we shoot now, in February, March. And, you know, coming out of lockdown, quarantining, traveling to Rome and bringing it to life, it was kind of surreal, magical. I’m really touched that the audience is enjoying the character, and that people are having fun with the PG. (Paolo Gucci)“, celebrated.

“I think he’s full of conflict, full of pain but also joy, and he wants to share his work with the world… He’s an artist, deep down. And it is full of music and dancing. It’s a challenge to bring any real person to life. You know, this is a challenging thing to do, it comes with a certain responsibility, but I really enjoyed this challenge. I was very excited”, evaluated the vocalist of 30 Seconds to Mars.

Asked what kinds of material he had access to playing the heir, Jared joked about how far he could go to do the job accurately. “We did a lot of research. Very stretching of the skin, in other words. And, you know, that sort of thing is essential. You have to learn as much as you can… And I’m grateful that he (Paolo) he didn’t pierce my nipples, because otherwise I’d be sitting here with two holes in my breasts. I was willing to do anything to pay tribute to this guy, to bring him to life the way he deserves.”, had fun.

Finally, Leto, who loves açaí, made a special request for Gloss and sent a special message to Brazilian fans: “I love you from Brazil! Please have an acai for me today! Eat a good assai and celebrate my name! Scream my name on the beaches of Rio!”. Kkkk Wonderful! Watch the chat in full:

