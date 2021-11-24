Exclusive: Lady Gaga reveals to Hugo Gloss why she didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani in person for ‘House of Gucci’; watch

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Gucci House! Among the moviegoers of this world, only one thing is said: the movie “House of Gucci“! No wonder, as in the cast, we have heavyweight artists such as Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and our muse, Lady Gaga. After “A Star is Born”, the public will now be able to see the Oscar winner in the shoes of the intemperate Patrizia Reggiani. The socialite, who was married for 12 years to Maurizio Gucci, heir to the brand that bears his last name, was later sentenced to prison as mastermind of the boy’s murder.

The casting pleased the fans a lot, but it bothered Patrizia, who in an interview with Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata, came to complain about Gaga. The actress chose not to meet the socialite personally when preparing for the role. “I’m kind of annoyed that Lady Gaga is playing me in Ridley Scott’s new movie, without even having the courtesy and sensitivity to come and meet me. It’s not a question of money, because I’m not taking a single penny out of the movie. It’s a matter of common sense and respect”, shot Reggioni.

“I don’t think it’s right for me not to have been contacted, and to see pictures of Lady Gaga walking into the dressing room written ‘Patrizia’ – and I say that with all the sympathy and appreciation I have for her. Patrizia Reggiani is much more than what she has read and seen, or what the screenwriters have told her. I myself, even today, have not finished discovering myself, and I continue to do so day after day. Who can know me and know my story better than me?”, completed the Italian.

In an exclusive interview with Hugo Gloss, the singer explained why she took this decision during the character’s laboratory. “What was important to me was that I watched and read everything besides the book. (‘Casa Gucci: A History of Glamour, Greed, Madness and Death’). I felt the book would color my thoughts, give me a lot of opinions about Patrizia, so I stayed away from it, but I saw exhibitions, newspaper articles, and I watched a lot. But I noticed that she lied a lot. I understood the mannerisms her and the ways she did things, even the way she blinked a lot while talking – after 1995. That is, after him (Maurizio) be murdered”, said.

Gaga deduced that Patrizia could tell a different version of the story from reality, in an attempt to improve her image. “I thought: She is trying to generate a legacy for herself so that she is remembered in a specific way. And I knew it wouldn’t help me build her youth or anything else before 1995, because she would want me to interpret her the way she would like to be interpreted – not to tell the truth, but to paint her well, you know? So I said ‘let’s stay away from this and let me do as much research as possible’. I didn’t play Patrizia through my vision of her, but as a journalist, like ‘what do I believe?’”, declared.

After much study, the artist finally understood each particularity of Reggiani and is now pondering what the motivations for the crime might have been. “I think a lot about Patrizia. I worked on this character for a long time. It was six months before we started filming, and then I worked for another three and a half months during filming. The first thing that comes to my mind when we talk about her is that she was in survival mode all her life. She was always trying to survive. I think even Gucci, as an empire, was a way of survival for her, and an opportunity for her to be ‘important’”, evaluated in conversation with the journalist.

“I believe she was in love with Maurizio. I believe he was in love with her and her strength, but I also believe that – you’ll notice that in the movie – she is never quite as brilliant as Gucci. She is excluded, she never quite fits. There’s always something a little weird about her, something shameful. As an actress, I thought about it, but it wasn’t something I tried to play. When I watch the movie, I realize that all the things I put inside of me, my inner life, have come true”, continued.

“You see this barrier between Patrizia and everyone else, almost as if she’s existing in their world and trying very hard to be the conduit, but all the power she has is an illusion. Because instantly, when men say ‘no’, they dismiss her and that’s it. And the disposal of women causes pain. So I guess what I’m trying to talk about is survival and pain.” concluded Gaga.

Very friendly and dear, the star even “blessed” the interview, launching the famous catchphrase “Ein the name of the Father, the Son and the Gucci House”. At the end, Hugo Gloss took the opportunity to mention the recent partnership between the pop diva and Pabllo Vittar, present on the album “Dawn of Chromatica”. “I have to say, Brazil loves your version with Pabllo Vittar, of “Fun Tonight”, the remix version! And we are still waiting for you here to play shows! I loved talking to you again, you’re always so sweet“, praised the journalist. “Thank you, you are wonderful! Love you! Thank you!“, thanked Lady Gaga.

Watch the chat in full:

