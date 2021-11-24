Facebook isn’t alone in its search for the metaverse; meet Zuckerberg’s rivals – Link

In addition to Facebook, other tech giants and game companies are also investing in the concept.

The metaverse concept has gained traction in recent weeks after Mark Zuckerberg detailed Facebook’s parent Meta’s plan to spend billions over the next decade to build a digital universe linked to the real world through virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (FROG). This, however, is not the exclusive ambition of the founder of Facebook: other tech giants and game companies are also investing in the concept.

Conceived some time ago in Silicon Valley, the metaverse simulates universes in a digital environment, something that can be associated with the movie The Matrix. The alternative worlds proposal gained traction in the pandemic as more people started working and attending school remotely, demanding ways to make online interaction more realistic.

In September, Facebook announced a $50 million investment to build the metaverse. This Tuesday, 23, Niantic, creator of the game Pokémon Go, raised US$ 300 million in investments to create a “metaverse of the real world” – the company’s idea is that the new world is less like science fiction and more close to the real world. Chip maker Nvidia also aims to become an ecosystem for creating metaverses.

Below, see the top companies that are in the race for the futuristic virtual universe.

Goal

Facebook has had its eye on the metaverse for some time now: in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg’s company bought oculus, maker of virtual reality devices, for $2 billion. Focus on the concept, however, took on a new dimension last month when Facebook changed its corporate name to Meta.

According to Zuckerberg, the metaverse will include some representations to drive interaction on the platform. One of them is the avatar, which can be customized for the different activities that the user does, such as work and leisure. Furthermore, meeting rooms can also be created on the platform, to receive friends, for example – it’s like a full-size The Sims game.

Zuckerberg said it will take billions in investment for the metaverse to become a reality – the company envisions a long-term plan to be implemented over the next decade.

nvidia

Chip maker Nvidia hit $800 billion in market value this month due to the metaverse boost – the company projects positive results for the fourth quarter, betting on the growth of its chip supply operation for artificial intelligence and digital universes .

Nvidia manages to participate in the metaverse by offering chips for devices that will run the new universes. In addition, the company has software, called Omniverse, for creating virtual spaces.

On Friday, 19th, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, said in an interview with the website CNBC who believes in the potential of the metaverse to generate benefits for the real world – for him, the concept can be used to reduce waste and increase the operational efficiency of companies. “We waste a lot of things because we don’t simulate. We want to simulate all factories in metaverses”, said the executive.

Roblox

Part of the investments in the metaverse comes from the games industry. Children’s game company Roblox, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in March, describes itself as a metaverse company. Roblox’s vision for the metaverse is to create a platform for immersive experiences where people could come together in 3D to learn, work, play, create and socialize.

“We believe that a combination of the right communication capabilities and security measures will further elevate the shared experiences of the metaverse. We’re looking forward to bringing these features to life,” says Roblox on its website.

Niantic

Creator of the augmented reality game Pokémon Go, Niantic raised US$ 300 million in investments this Tuesday, 23, to build the metaverse – after the investment, the company was valued at US$ 9 billion.

Niantic calls its project the “real world metaverse”. Instead of a totally different universe, the company believes in connecting the metaverse to the real world.

“A real-world metaverse will use technology to enhance the world experience we’ve known for thousands of years,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, in August.

Unity

Unity, of game software, is another company in the race for the metaverse. The plan is for the company’s system to allow users to build 3D environments that could be applied across multiple platforms.

With an eye on the metaverse, the company announced this month the purchase of Weta Digital, a visual effects studio founded by the film’s director Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson – the deal involved more than $1.6 billion.

Epic Games

Developer Epic Games is also investing in the metaverse. In April, the company raised a $1 billion round to fund its virtual universe project – an additional $200 million was invested by Sony, which owns the PlayStation.

The company intends to apply the metaverse within its games, building connected social experiences in titles like Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys. At Fortnite, musicians can perform virtual concerts within the platform, with ticket sales and audience interaction – in September, for example, millions of people watched the singer Ariana Grande’s virtual performance at Fortnite.

tencent

Chinese companies are not left out of the metaverse wave. This month, gaming giant Tencent for the first time shared its vision of the concept: “Anything that makes the virtual world more real and the real world richer in virtual experiences can become part of the metaverse,” said Pony Ma, CEO from Tencent, in a call with investors on the last 10th.

Magic Leap

Augmented reality startup Magic Leap has been investing in the concept for 11 years and was one of the pioneers in building the virtual universe. The company intends to apply the technology in areas such as healthcare and industry.

In October, Magic Leap raised $500 million in investments, reaching a market value of $2 billion. It is the same assessment that the company registered in 2014 – in recent years, the startup faced technical challenges and had difficulties in proving the technology’s viability. Now, the goal is to release a new augmented reality device in 2022.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s first move towards the metaverse happened in 2015, when the company announced the Hololens augmented reality glasses, which started to be used mainly in the industrial area. In April of this year, the owner of Windows and Xbox won a bid worth approximately $22 billion to supply the device to US Army soldiers.

The company has also invested in technologies to service Microsoft Teams calls, such as 3D avatars and immersive encounters.

apple

Rumors have been circulating for years that Apple develops virtual and augmented reality glasses. Apple already has tools that allow developers to create AR software, called ARKit, which were introduced in 2017. Experts expect the iPhone owner to introduce devices for the metaverse next year.

Google

Google’s history in the world of virtual reality has been a rocky one. Google Glass, introduced in 2012, was retired in 2015 due to device failures. In 2014, however, the company launched Google Cardboard, a cardboard virtual reality glasses that was one of the main devices in the segment’s history.

In an interview with the news agency Bloomberg on Wednesday 17, Sundar Pichai, the company’s CEO, said what he envisions for the company’s future in the metaverse.

“Just as you talk to people, seeing and interacting, computers will become more immersive. They will be there when you need them. I’ve always been excited about the future of immersive computing and augmented reality,” said Pichai.

In this sense, Google has mainly included metaverse tools in the Google Meets call service.