Facily has ten days to explain shopping problems after consumer complaints | Economy

Published 11/23/2021 17:05 | Updated 11/23/2021 20:11

Rio – The company responsible for the Facily group purchase app has ten days to explain problems after purchasing products through the app. The notification was sent by Procon Carioca after consumers report failures in order delivery, after-sales service and other practices that violate the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).

According to Procon, between October 4th and November 12th, the institution received several complaints against the company. Among the complaints are delays and absence in the delivery of orders, incomplete delivery, delivery of expired products and lack or excessive delay in customer service.

The president of Procon Carioca, Igor Costa, emphasizes that the company has a history of complaints and that it must clarify each demand to protect consumers from losses. “The application delivers throughout the country and people need to be well attended, punctually, respecting the CDC rules, without running the risk of being harmed”, he emphasizes.

Facily is a social e-commerce application that offers discounts on group purchases of items from different categories, such as produce, beverages and mobile accessories. The app says it delivers across the country. Purchases are collective, so users get together in groups to make prices even more inviting.

Sought, Facily reported that “it is working with Procon Carioca to meet the recommendations of the consumer protection agency”. “The company reinforces that it invests heavily in technology to further improve and perfect the service and distribution sectors nationwide,” says the excerpt of the note.

“The company also highlights that it provides an exclusive icon on the application so that consumers can cancel their purchase at any time. Facily regrets what happened and reiterates its commitment to democratize e-commerce,” continued the company.