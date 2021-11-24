FAKE Brazil imported 500 tons of contaminated bananas from Somalia | Fact or Fake

A video is circulating through social networks that shows a bunch of bananas and the moment when a person approaches a pincer to one of the fruits and seems to remove something alive from inside the pulp. One caption reads: “About 500 tonnes of bananas from Somalia contain a virus called ‘Helicobacter’ so lethal that it produces stomach revolution, headache and, consequently, death.” IS FAKE.

The Ministry of Agriculture claims that Brazil does not import bananas from Somalia. “There is no way for this cargo to have entered the country in a regular or irregular manner, given the characteristics of storage and transport of this type of product. Furthermore, Somalia is not a banana exporting country. Therefore, this is false and without any scientific foundation,” he says.

According to the ministry, the importation of bananas into Brazil is authorized only from Mercosur countries – Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The ministry also points out that helicobacter is a bacterium, not a virus. Furthermore, both viruses and bacteria are microscopic organisms, that is, visualization with the naked eye is not possible.

“Helicobacter pilory is what we know as H. pilory and is a bacterium commonly found in the stomach and is present in approximately half of the world’s population. The vast majority of people infected with H. pylori do not have any symptoms and will never develop any problems with However, its presence may be associated with the emergence of some gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers. [como a mensagem diz]”, says the ministry.

The same false message has already been broadcast and disproved in several countries, such as South Africa, India, UAE and Venezuela.

This year, Brazil imported only ornamental fish, essential oils and plastic works from Somalia, according to the Comextat platform, of the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services.

In other words, it is really an invented rumor and without any reason.

