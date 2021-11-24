Fan travels by bike from Roraima to the Libertadores final in Uruguay

Even without a ticket, Gabriel Teixeira Marques travels nearly 6,000 kilometers and said that the idea is just to be close to Flamengo. Family members from Boa Vista report concern about the cyclist

The love for Flamengo motivated cyclist Gabriel Teixeira Marques, 31, to travel 5,835km on two wheels, from Boa Vista to Montevideo, capital of Uruguay, which will host the Libertadores final at 5 pm , between the rubro-negros and the Palmeiras. To give you an idea, the route is equivalent to 15% of a complete circuit around planet Earth.

Even without a ticket, he said that the idea is just to be close to the team he loves. ??I didn’t even have this expectation of having a ticket. It was to go to the stadium and follow around, as I believe many will participate in the celebration if we win. And is it already great?, said the flamenguist to FolhaBV.

Gabriel Teixeira Marques intended to remain anonymous, but the trip on two wheels through Brazil gained repercussions that not even he imagined. ??It’s a personal project, which ended up getting out of hand. I always sought anonymity. Didn’t expect all this repercussion?, he explained.

Last weekend, a profile of Flamengo fans on Instagram revealed his story that, at the time, he was in Tubarão (SC) and would not have time to get to Montevideo, to be close to Mengão. Therefore, the page organized a group to help you take a bus to Rio Grande (RS), 540km away from the municipality of Santa Catarina.

Gabriel Teixeira won the ticket and, in his luggage, took his bike to Rio Grande do Sul and, after reaching the first goal, he thanked the fans, but asked on social media for fans to stop sending cash donations. The route to the Uruguayan capital is narrated by him daily on his profile @embuapedaltrip, on Instagram.

Cyclist posted today that he is on the border with Uruguay (Photo: Disclosure)

In his latest posts on Instagram, he revealed that he had cycled 130km in just one day and that he would sleep at a gas station in Santa Vitória do Palmar (RS), on the border with Uruguay. The city is 350km from Montevideo.

Family members report concern about the cyclist and consider him ??disappeared??

In Boa Vista, the cyclist’s relatives revealed to FolhaBV that Gabriel Teixeira Marques left Boa Vista on a bike, on August 14th, without telling anyone, as an “exhaust valve?” for a delicate moment he was emotionally living, after losing his 96-year-old grandfather to Covid-19, in February, in Manaus. Three days earlier, Flamengo had beaten Olimpia by 4-1 and Libertadores was in the quarterfinals.

According to his brother, Marcel Teixeira Marques, family members considered the cyclist as “disappeared”. “By chance, my sister found him on social media, on the fan page on Instagram and we were happy to hear from him, but he doesn’t respond to us,” he said.

Gabriel’s sister, Gizele Marques, said she was concerned about her brother, while saying that she respected his decision. ??At the beginning of the year, the 96-year-old grandfather stayed with Covid and needed his help in Manaus to accompany him. But my grandfather passed away. My brother stayed a while in Manaus working in a shop. When he returned to Boa Vista, he asked for my mother’s bike, the one he’s using, to fix it, I think he was preparing for the trip, and he started doing odd jobs, general services and spent almost two weeks just fixing things and not talking a lot about it. My mother thinks that his grandfather’s death, what he saw in hospitals, affected him somehow, and I believe he made this travel plan as an escape valve??, she reported.