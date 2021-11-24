Farm 13: Rico Melquiades shocks when he announces a contagious disease: “Pass alcohol”

Rico Melquiades was assisted by the production and confirmed the transmissible diagnosis

the pawn Rich Melquiades scared the pedestrians of The Farm 13 this Tuesday (23) when announcing that he has a urinary tract infection.

After being assisted by the medical team of the reality show RecordTV, the comedian confirmed the diagnosis and shared the discovery with the other inmates to avoid contagion. As prophylaxis, the comedian recommended that everyone wipe the toilet lid with alcohol gel before using it.

“Guys, tell the girls something here, especially, right… Sthefane said that urinary tract infections are also transmitted by transmission. I always lift the lid of the toilet to pee, but to prevent it, you should apply alcohol in gel ever”, informed the pawn after verifying the information with the production.

“Is it proven you are? Did you go there?”, He asked Bil Araújo, who already knew about the possibility after the Farmer revealed discomfort when urinating last Monday (22).

“Yes I am”, guaranteed the comedian.

Solange Gomescorrected the comedian saying that the problem is not the board of the toilet, but the possibility of infected urine reaching someone else’s private parts. “It’s the pee that drips in the water and can drip on us. It’s not exactly from the toilet board, no”, he said.

Even so, Rich Melquiades decided to beware: “I always lift the lid, but then there’s the alcohol gel in there and you go through it. It’s nothing like that, no killing, for God’s sake.”

VISH

the influencer Gui Araújo is being harshly criticized for a comment this Tuesday (23) in The Farm 13. That’s because he made fun of the many trips from Rich Melquiades to the bathroom.

“Brother, he goes to the bathroom every 20 minutes”, he fired. “Wonk off…Wick off”,he asserted in a prejudiced and offensive way.