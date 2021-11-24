Fast-foods Black Friday has Big Mac for R$ 0.90 and free Whopper when buying a combo; see rules | sexta-feira Negra

The biggest fast-food chains have announced promotions for this week’s Black Friday. The biggest discounts, however, will be given to customers who make payments through apps and brand loyalty programs. There are also offers for purchases at delivery or at the counter.
Among the promotions, there are items for less than R$ 5 and products with up to 50% off. But you must keep an eye on the rules that may depend on the method of payment, the date, the participating store and the purchase price.
- ALL ABOUT BLACK FRIDAY 2021
See below the main promotions announced by McDonald’s, Burger King and KFC.
At McDonald’s, Big Mac will cost R$ 0.90 for purchases made with the Mercado Pago app. — Photo: Disclosure
On the network, Méqui Friday takes place from the 23rd to the 26th of November. See the main promotions:
- Big Mac or McChicken Bacon, from BRL 10.90 to BRL 0.90: promotion valid from the 23rd to the 26th of November, for payments through the Mercado Pago app using the QR Code available at the physical point of sale, limited to one use per CPF.
- Quarterão or Cheddar McMelt, from BRL 11.90 to BRL 1.90: promotion valid from the 23rd to the 26th of November, for payments through the Mercado Pago app using the QR Code available at the physical point of sale, limited to one use per CPF.
- Small McFries, from BRL 8.90* for BRL 1.90: promotion valid only for the 25th of November, for purchases through the McDonald’s app.
- McNuggets with 4 units, and R$8.90* for R$4: promotion valid until Friday (26), for purchases through the McDonald’s app.
- free cheeseburger: for those who don’t have the app from the network yet and register with the app for the first time.
* Average value in a restaurant in the São Paulo region; prices may vary by state or city.
McDonald’s informs that it will also have lightning offers from R$ 0.99 on iFood throughout the week. Check the regulations and participating stores here.
Burger King’s Black Friday will have a free Whopper for Club BK subscribers who buy a combo worth over R$21.80. — Photo: Disclosure
The network announced promotions for brand loyalty program participants and options “cheaper than the price of gasoline”. See the main ones:
- Free whopper when purchasing a combo above R$ 21.80: promotion valid between the 22nd and 26th of November, limited to one use per CPF, exclusively for customers with the Burger King application and registered with Clube BK – the network’s loyalty program. The redemption, however, will only be available from the 27th of November, and can be done until the 31st of December.
- BK Cheddar Cheeseburger, from R$7.90 to R$4.99: promotion valid only for Tuesday (23), for orders by BK Own Delivery.
- Double Chicken or Double Rodeo, from R$10.90 For R$7.99: promotion valid only for Wednesday (24), for orders by BK Own Delivery.
Burger King also informs you that it also offers promotions on purchases made via iFood on November 23rd and 24th, and via Uber Eats, between November 25th and 28th. See here for more details and participating stores.
KFC will offer 50% discount on the purchase of combo with chicken buckets. — Photo: Disclosure
On the net, there are discounts for those who buy the Kentucky Chicken Sandwich and chicken buckets.
- Kentucky Chicken Sandwich, from BRL 20.90 to BRL 9.90: promotion valid until Thursday (25), on purchases made through Uber Eats; for orders placed via iFood, it will cost R$13.90.
- Two eight-strip mini buckets and a bucket of chips, R$77.70 for just R$39.90: promotion valid only on Friday (26), on purchases made at the counter of more than 100 stores in the chain.