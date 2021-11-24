Fast foods offer Big Mac for R$ 0.90 and free Whopper

Black Friday, the day of offers that marks the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, will only take place next Friday (26) in Brazil, but the promotions have already reached most stores, including fast food chains. McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway and KFC are some that joined before the wave of discounts and offer, for example, Big Mac for R$ 0.90 and Whopper for free.

Discounts from this tradition, originally adopted in the United States and which has already earned its place in Brazil, are usually accompanied by very specific conditions. Therefore, the recommendation is to pay attention to the rules to be able to save without disappointments or pitfalls.

See below the main Black Friday discounts at fast food chains:

Black Friday at McDonald’s

The main Black Friday promotion at McDonald’s, Méqui Friday, offers the BigMac or the McChiken Bacon at BRL 0.90. The sandwiches can be purchased for less than R$1 real between the 23rd and 26th of November. It is only possible to make a purchase by CPF.

Quarterão and Cheddar McMelt will cost R$ 1.90 each. To get the discount, you must make the purchase at one of the participating stores and pay using the QR Code of Mercado Pago.

On November 23rd and 24th, when purchasing a McOferta and presenting the application coupon, it will be possible to purchase an Ovaltine McShake for R$ 3.99. The McDonald’s app also offers other discounts for a limited time – usually one big deal per day.

McDonald’s promotions for Black Friday began on November 11, with values ​​of R$1.90, R$2.90 and R$3.90. The chain even offered a cheeseburger for free to anyone using its app for the first time.

Burger King

Burger King promises to give a Whopper, the chain’s flagship hamburger, to anyone who buys a combo that costs more than R$21.80 between November 22nd and 26th. The Black Fri award, however, can only be withdrawn between the 27th of November and the 31st of December.

Before ordering, it is necessary to download the Burger King app and register with “Club BK”. When purchasing the combo, the customer will earn 220 club points, which is equivalent to a Whopper.

It is necessary to check which units participate in the BK Club. Among those who do not participate, there is the option of “stamp on receipt”: the invoice will be marked by the attendant so that the customer can pick up the hamburger within the valid period.

Additionally, Burger King is announcing offers with up to 40% off its app.

Metro

On Subway, the promotion is only valid on Friday. When buying a teriyaki chicken sandwich or smoked chicken with cream cheese, with a 500 ml cookie and soda, you only pay for the snack.

The discount is only valid for purchases made directly at the restaurant, that is, it will not be applied to delivery orders. Promotion is subject to availability.

KFC

KFC hasn’t used the Black Friday motto to share its discounts, but nevertheless announced that the Kentucky Chicken Sanwich is being offered at R$9.90 in orders placed by Uber Eats.

From Monday to Thursday, the chain also offers the canned soda combo and Double Crunch Bacon or Double Crunch for R$9.99. This value is valid for orders placed by iFood.