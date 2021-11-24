Fast Shop offers discounts of up to 45% during Black Friday

Are you one of those who wait all year for the arrival of Black Friday to shop at cheaper prices? Fast Shop is offering discounts of up to 45% on some of its flagship products. The offers are part of the Warms Golden Friday campaign and are in effect since the last 17th.

The main items on sale are technological products, electronics and home appliances. Discounts also apply to Fast Shop services, such as extended warranty, installation, breakage and theft insurance, among others. These services have a discount of up to 30% on selected products.

The network’s promise is that the delivery of small and medium-sized products will take place, for all customers, in up to two hours, in 20 cities across the country, including the capitals São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Salvador and Curitiba.

Customers registered with Fast Prime, Fast Shop’s subscription club, also have the benefit of free shipping during the entire Black Friday period.

For customers who want to take advantage of discounts offered by Fast Shop with more convenience, they can make their purchases through the network’s application (Android and iOS). In addition to purchases, the tool allows customers to communicate with sellers to clarify doubts, make negotiations and technical consultations.

check out some offers from Fast Shop this Black Friday: