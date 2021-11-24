Fátima Bernardes vents about age difference with Túlio Gadêlha | famous

The presenter Fátima Bernardes used her social networks this Tuesday (23), to share with her fans, through her social networks, a reflection on age difference in relationships. As is well known, the presenter of Rede Globo’s program “Encontro” is dating deputy Túlio Gadêlha, who is 25 years younger. The communicator is 59 years old and the politician 34.

Through a storie posted on her Instagram profile, Fátima Bernardes shared a sentence by writer Fabrício Carpinejar who talked about how the age difference in relationships becomes irrelevant when the couple share the same feeling: “The age difference will never be a problem if the couple share the same emotional time”, reflected Bernardes.

The program Fantástico, aired on October 24, premiered a new panel called “That has a name” which consists of a series of reports where everyday abuse against women will be addressed. In the first episode, Fátima Bernardes was present talking about ageism, prejudice against older people. The presenter commented about people who often they end up reproducing age-old phrases when they go to praise her:

“These are phrases that are often attempts at compliments, but that you realize is what is being seen first before anything else”. The presenter of the program “Encontro” told us. Afterwards, Fátima Bernardes spoke of the prejudice that people have with women who assume relationships with younger men and mentioned her relationship with federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha

“I think that women who have relationships with much younger men is almost a massacre. And I don’t see the same kind of behavior when you see an older man dating a much younger woman.” Fátima Bernardes went on to say that a woman will always suffer some kind of prejudice when entering a relationship and break with a certain pre-established pattern:

“All the relationships in which the woman breaks the patterns, we suffer for it. If you’re a woman older than your partner, even if you’re taller than your partner, people get involved in absolutely everything. Because it runs away from what they established as the standard”, explained the presenter of Rede Globo.

On her social networks, Fátima Bernardes called her followers to watch the electronic magazine report: “Do you know what ageism is? Reporter @carolraimundi answered this question on @showdavida’s new board: “This has a name”. I participated in talking about the age difference in relationships. Go there on the program’s website to see”, wrote the presenter on Instagram.