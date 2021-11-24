Fed Minutes, Precatório PEC report and more issues that will move the market today

The plenary of the Federal Senate during a semi-attendance ordinary deliberative session (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado)

SAO PAULO – Both in Brazil and abroad, the day will have an intense agenda. In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the last Fomc meeting, when it announced the long-awaited schedule for the tapering – process of withdrawing stimulus to the US economy.

Still in the US, but in the morning, a battery of indicators should move the market, with emphasis on the GDP, requests for unemployment insurance, price index for personal consumption, among others, as this Thursday (25th) the stock exchanges will be closed there for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Here, full emphasis is given to the reading of the report in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of senator Fernando Bezerra of the PEC dos Precatórios. The expectation, however, is that there will be granting of views to senators who are part of the collegiate and that the text can be voted on on Thursday (25).

1. World Scholarships

USA

American futures indices operate on a fall this Wednesday. At the beginning of the week, there was a widespread sale of shares in the technology sector, pressured by higher interest rates on the US Treasury.

Interest rates have been rising since President Joe Biden’s appointment of Jerome Powell as Fed chairman on Monday, and have boosted stocks in the energy and finance sectors. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq, marked by shares in the technology sector, retreated 0.5%; the S&P lost 0.17%; and the Dow Jones advanced 194 points.

The roles of the retailer Gap retreated 16%, and those of Nordstrom, 23% in the post market, after companies report results below expectations for the quarter. HP’s shares advanced more than 7% in the post-market after the company released results above expectations. See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.30%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.24%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.17%

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, advanced 0.4% this Wednesday, with a positive highlight in the oil and gas sectors and a negative highlight in the leisure sector . Investors are keeping an eye out for new data on the Eurozone economy and on Covid’s progress.

The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) IHS Markit advanced from 54.2 in October to 55.8 in November, surpassing the expectations of economists consulted by the international news agency Reuters, of 53.2 points. Any plateau above 50 indicates expansion; below, retraction.

More countries are beginning to consider implementing partial lockdowns to deal with the crisis. Germany is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday. France recorded more than 30,000 new infections on Tuesday – for the first time since August. See the quotes:

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.03%

Dax (Germany), -0.35%

CAC 40 (France), -0.23%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.03%

Asia

Asian stock exchanges closed with mixed results on Wednesday. Singapore’s economy advanced 7.1% in the third quarter year-on-year, above the official expectation of a 6.5% increase. See how the markets closed:

Nikkei (Japan), -1.58% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.1% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.14% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -0.1% (closed)

Commodities and Bitcoin

While ore prices remain high, due to expectations of production resumption by Chinese steelmakers, after strict controls in recent months, as determined by the government, oil prices also continue to appreciate.

The White House announced the burning of about 50 million barrels that are in reserves to lower the value of the commodity. See the performance of commodities:

WTI Oil, +0.06%, at US$ 78.55 a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.01%, at US$ 82.30 a barrel

Iron ore (Dalian exchange futures): +5.84%, at 616.5 yuan = US$96.51 (USD/CNY = 6.39)

Bitcoin, +1.02%, at US$56,836.51

2. Indicator schedule

Brazil

8:00 am: Caged employment evolution index for October

8 am: Consumer confidence in November, as measured by FGV

2:30 pm: Federal tax revenue

2:30 pm: Foreign exchange flow

U.S

9 am: Association of Mortgage Bankers (MBA) Announces Mortgage Claims, 30-Year Mortgage Interest, and Mortgage Refinancing Claims

10:30 am: Continuous claims for unemployment insurance

10:30 am: third quarter GDP

12: Third Quarter PCE Prices

12:00: income and personal expenses for October

12:30 pm: Oil and fuel inventories and refinery activity

4 pm: Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) meeting minutes of the Fed

3. PEC of Precatório

The CCJ of the Federal Senate scheduled for this Wednesday, at 9:30 am (Brasilia time), a meeting to present the opinion of the rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) for the PEC dos Precatórios. In the CCJ, the quorum required for the approval of the PEC is a simple majority.

After that, the matter would be free to be discussed in plenary. Coelho says he believes he has 16 or 17 votes to approve the measure in the CCJ, whereas 14. In the plenary, the government needs the support of at least 3/5 of the senators (that is, 49 of the 81) in two rounds of voting.

As a rule, the two legislative houses must approve the same version of the text for it to be promulgated and become effective. The PEC goes from one house to another until it is voted on with no differences in merit.

Resistances

As there is strong resistance in the Federal Senate to the version sent by the Chamber of Deputies, negotiations are underway to modify the proposal. Rapporteur Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who is also the government’s leader in the legislative house, intensified conversations with lawmakers in search of a more comfortable scoreboard in voting on the matter.

Among the main changes under discussion are: 1) the institution of the new income transfer program, with installments of R$ 400.00, as permanent, and no longer until December 2022; 2) the possibility of creating an audit or mixed commission to monitor the evolution of court orders; 3) establish predictability in the payment of judicial debts; and 4) the specific linkage of the resources of the new open fiscal space with the proposal for Auxílio Brasil.

Permanent

Heifer Rabbit told the Estadão/Broadcast that the text will impose a permanent character on Auxílio Brasil, but without setting a value for the social benefit. Furthermore, the rapporteur has promised to present a solution for financing in the opinion.

The proposal should also include the requirement that states and municipalities that will receive the precatório not transform the resources into permanent expenses, which could unbalance the accounts of the entities in the long term.

Another idea is that 60% of the funds received are transferred to teachers, including retirees and pensioners, but not in the form of salary increases, which could impact public accounts, but in the form of allowances.

fiscal space

In an interview with Radio Mail, from Paraíba, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) recalled that the government depends on the PEC to open fiscal space to pay for the Auxílio Brasil, substitute for the Bolsa Família, of R$ 400 in 2022. “It’s in the Senate.

I hope that it will be approved by next week, at the most, so that we can pay these 400 reais by December,” said the president. “It’s about to happen,” he added.

4. Covid in Brazil and Germany

On Tuesday (23), the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil dropped 3%, to 245. In just one day, 398 deaths were registered, according to the consortium of press vehicles until 8 pm.

Thus, the moving average of new cases in 7 days was 10,634, down 3%. In just one day, 19,842 new cases were registered.

In addition, it reached 158,201,793 the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 74.16% of the population.

The second dose or the single dose vaccine was given to 130,434,478 people, or 61.15% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 14,699,897 people, or 6.89% of the population.

Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Tuesday called for more restrictions to curb the rise in coronavirus cases. The rate of infections reaches a record high in the country, making the United States advise against trips to Germany.

Data from the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases indicated that the number of people infected in seven days among every 100,000 inhabitants went from 386.5 on Monday to 399.8 on Tuesday.

Spahn called for more public spaces to be restricted to those vaccinated or those who have recently recovered from Covid and tested negative for the disease. Spahn did not rule out lockdowns, but said they would be decided in each region.

Aras

On Tuesday, the Senate Human Rights Commission approved an invitation for the Republic’s Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to explain the measures he took regarding facts and indictments pointed out by senators during Covid’s CPI. The request is made by the opposition leader, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who was also vice president of the CPI.

5. Corporate Radar

TIM Brasil (TIMS3) informed that it has not received any communication or proposal from KKR, or any information on the matter via Telecom Italia, within the scope of the acquisition proposal that the American fund made to its parent company.

Eletrobras (ELET6, ELET3) announced that CGT Eletrosul has included the acquisition of 49% of the interest held by CEEE-T in Transmissora Sul Litorânea de Energia (TSLE). Eletrosul will pay CEEE-T the amount of R$217.5 million within a maximum period of 30 days. As a result, CGT Eletrosul now holds 100% of TSLE’s capital stock.

THE Equatorial (EQTL3) concluded the acquisition of Companhia de Eletricidade do Amapá (CEA) and promoted an increase of R$ 400 million in capital.

Ser Educacional (SEER3) will create a digital bank focused on the higher education market. The objective is to initially serve its base of 300,000 students and 13,000 employees and, in a second stage, extend financial services to other educational groups and the general public, as reported by the newspaper Value.

(With Content Status)

