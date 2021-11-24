Fed minutes, US inflation and GDP, PEC at CCJ and what else you need to know to invest well today

In a week cut short by the long Thanksgiving holiday in the US, which starts tomorrow, a battery of important indicators for the US economy will be released this Wednesday, the 24th.

At 4 pm, the minutes of the Fomc (the Fed’s monetary policy committee, the American central bank) will be released. The document on the meeting, which took place earlier this month, may give more clues about how the Federal Reserve is seeing the pace of inflation and employment in the US.

After the reappointment of the current Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, for a term of four more years, speculation grew around the possibility of an acceleration of the withdrawal of stimulus to the economy (the so-called tapering) and a faster rise in the interest rate. When interest rates rise in the US, the country becomes more attractive for investments, which tends to be bad for emerging economies like Brazil.

The scenario for price changes in the world’s largest economy will also be known with the release of the October PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index), which is the Fed’s benchmark for inflation and will be released at 12:00.

A little earlier, at 10:30 am, the BEA, the statistics office of the US Department of Commerce, releases the second preview of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of the United States for the third quarter. At the same time, the DoL (US Department of Labor) releases the updated number of claims for unemployment benefits.

At 12:30 pm, there is still the release of updated crude oil inventories, which will be released by the DOE (US Department of Energy).

Around here, PEC at CCJ…

With just a few weeks to go before the end of the year, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which opens more than R$ 100 billion in expenses in the Budget for next year, faces an important challenge. The rapporteur of the text in the Senate, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), presents his report at 9:30 am at the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice).

The vote should take place tomorrow, but the possibility of the election taking place next Wednesday, the 30th, the same day the text goes to the plenary, is not ruled out. Bezerra has already admitted that Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Auxílio Brasil, must be made permanent in the PEC, despite the lack of a source of revenue to justify this action, as determined by the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law).

…collection and public debt

At 10:00 am, the Federal Revenue will inform the results of the October collection, material that will be discussed at 10:30 am by the head of the Tax and Customs Studies Center of the agency, Claudemir Malaquias.

At 2:30 pm, the Treasury releases the October Monthly Public Debt Report.