Federal collection goes to R$ 178.7 billion and has the best October in 5 years

The collection of the federal government had a real increase of 4.92% in October over the same month last year, to R$ 178.74 billion, reported the IRS this Wednesday (24), but in a performance fundamentally driven by the amount collected with oil royalties.

The result was the highest for the month since 2016 (R$ 188.42 billion), according to the series of Revenue adjusted for inflation.

However, if only the revenue administered by the Federal Revenue is considered, which includes the collection of taxes within the competence of the Union, the collection was practically stable in October, with growth of only 0.23%, despite the extraordinary collection of 5 billion reais with taxes on corporate income.

On the other hand, revenues administered by other bodies, which are mainly sensitized by royalties arising from oil production, increased by 91.99%.

From January to October, real revenue growth was 20.06%, at R$1.52 trillion, the strongest performance for the period in the series started in 1995.

Even though it remains at a high level, the performance in the accumulated result for the year has slowed down since July, when it registered an expansion of 26.11%.

While the revenue administered by other bodies rose 50.32% from January to October, the revenue administered by the Federal Revenue had an increase of 18.80%, in both cases disregarding the impact of inflation.

According to the agency, the improvement in tax collection is mainly explained by non-recurring factors: there was an extraordinary collection of 36 billion reais of IRPJ/CSLL (Corporate Income Tax/Social Contribution on Net Income) from January to October 2021 , while in the same stage of 2020 this amount was R$5.3 billion.

Acting in the opposite direction, of decreasing tax collection, tax offsets grew 22.15% in the accumulated result for the year, to R$ 178.87 billion.

Excluding all the atypical factors, the growth in revenue collection administered only by the Federal Revenue would have been smaller, with an increase of 12.86% over the same January to October of last year.