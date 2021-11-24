Federation publishes the Paranaense Championship table of 2022; check out the rounds | Paraná championship

This Tuesday, the Federation released the table for the 2022 Paraná Championship. The competition starts on January 22nd. The state final is scheduled for March 30th and April 3rd.
The first round highlights the classics between Athletic x Paraná Club and Londrina x Maringá. The opening will have Coritiba x Cyanorte, on Saturday. The opening round is completed by: São Joseense x Azuriz, FC Cascavel x Rio Branco-PR and Operário-PR x União-PR.
Atletiba will be the 8th round. The classic is scheduled for February 16, a Wednesday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira.
Participating in the edition are: Athletico, Coritiba, Paraná, Azuriz, Cianorte, FC Cascavel, Londrina, Maringá, Operário-PR, Rio Branco-PR, in addition to the recently promoted São Joseense and União-PR, champion and vice in the Access Division.
The 2022 Paranaense will repeat the formula of the last two editions, with a single round and knockout until the competition’s decision. The top eight advance to the quarterfinals, and the last two fall.
The trophy for this edition will bear the name of Renato Follador, former president of Coritiba, who died in July, a victim of Covid-19.
The teams that score the fewest points in the initial phase will be relegated to the Access Division. The 108 edition will have 17 dates, the same as 2021, but one above the CBF guidance. The state will give three places for the 2023 Series D.
Paraná State Championship Trophy — Photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/Londrina EC
- Coritiba x Cyanorte
- São Joseense x Azuriz
- Londrina x Maringá
- FC Rattlesnake x Rio Branco-PR
- Worker-PR x Union-PR
- Athletic x Paraná Club
- Maringá x Athletic
- Cianorte x Rio Branco-PR
- FC Rattlesnake x União-PR
- Worker-PR x Coritiba
- Paraná Clube x Azuriz
- Londrina x São Joseense
- Cyanorte x FC Rattlesnake
- Azuriz x Londrina
- União-PR x Coritiba
- Maringá x Paraná Club
- Athletic x São Joseense
- Rio Branco-PR x Operário-PR
- Londoner x Athletic
- Worker-PR x FC Cascavel
- Coritiba x Rio Branco-PR
- Union-PR x Cyanorte
- São Joseense x Paraná Clube
- Azuriz x Maringá
- Athletic vs. Union-PR
- FC Rattlesnake x Londrina
- Cyanorte x Azuriz
- Rio Branco-PR x Maringá
- São Joseense x Coritiba
- Paraná Clube x Operário-PR
- Londrina x Coritiba
- Azuriz x União-PR
- FC Cascavel x Paraná Club
- Worker-PR x São Joseense
- Maringá x Cianorte
- Athletic x Rio Branco-PR
- Paraná Clube x Londrina
- Cyanorte x Worker-PR
- Azuriz x Athletic
- Coritiba x FC Cascavel
- Union x Rio Branco-PR
- São Joseense x Maringá
- Londrina x União-PR
- FC Cascavel x São Joseense
- Maringá x Operário-PR
- Coritiba x Athletic
- Cianorte x Paraná Club
- Rio Branco-PR x Azuriz
- Athletic x Cyanorte
- Azuriz x FC Rattlesnake
- União-PR x Maringá
- São Joseense x Rio Branco-PR
- Worker-PR x Londrina
- Paraná Clube x Coritiba
- Paraná Clube x União-PR
- Azuriz x Coritiba
- Rio Branco-PR x Londrina
- Athletic vs. Worker-PR
- Cianorte x São Joseense
- Maringá x FC Rattlesnake
- FC Rattlesnake x Athletic
- Worker-PR x Azuriz
- Coritiba x Maringá
- Rio Branco-PR x Paraná Clube
- União-PR x São Joséense
- London x Cyanorte
