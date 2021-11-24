Federation publishes the Paranaense Championship table of 2022; check out the rounds | Paraná championship

This Tuesday, the Federation released the table for the 2022 Paraná Championship. The competition starts on January 22nd. The state final is scheduled for March 30th and April 3rd.

The first round highlights the classics between Athletic x Paraná Club and Londrina x Maringá. The opening will have Coritiba x Cyanorte, on Saturday. The opening round is completed by: São Joseense x Azuriz, FC Cascavel x Rio Branco-PR and Operário-PR x União-PR.

Atletiba will be the 8th round. The classic is scheduled for February 16, a Wednesday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira.

Participating in the edition are: Athletico, Coritiba, Paraná, Azuriz, Cianorte, FC Cascavel, Londrina, Maringá, Operário-PR, Rio Branco-PR, in addition to the recently promoted São Joseense and União-PR, champion and vice in the Access Division.

The 2022 Paranaense will repeat the formula of the last two editions, with a single round and knockout until the competition’s decision. The top eight advance to the quarterfinals, and the last two fall.

The trophy for this edition will bear the name of Renato Follador, former president of Coritiba, who died in July, a victim of Covid-19.

The teams that score the fewest points in the initial phase will be relegated to the Access Division. The 108 edition will have 17 dates, the same as 2021, but one above the CBF guidance. The state will give three places for the 2023 Series D.

Coritiba x Cyanorte

São Joseense x Azuriz

Londrina x Maringá

FC Rattlesnake x Rio Branco-PR

Worker-PR x Union-PR

Athletic x Paraná Club

Maringá x Athletic

Cianorte x Rio Branco-PR

FC Rattlesnake x União-PR

Worker-PR x Coritiba

Paraná Clube x Azuriz

Londrina x São Joseense

Cyanorte x FC Rattlesnake

Azuriz x Londrina

União-PR x Coritiba

Maringá x Paraná Club

Athletic x São Joseense

Rio Branco-PR x Operário-PR

Londoner x Athletic

Worker-PR x FC Cascavel

Coritiba x Rio Branco-PR

Union-PR x Cyanorte

São Joseense x Paraná Clube

Azuriz x Maringá

Athletic vs. Union-PR

FC Rattlesnake x Londrina

Cyanorte x Azuriz

Rio Branco-PR x Maringá

São Joseense x Coritiba

Paraná Clube x Operário-PR

Londrina x Coritiba

Azuriz x União-PR

FC Cascavel x Paraná Club

Worker-PR x São Joseense

Maringá x Cianorte

Athletic x Rio Branco-PR

Paraná Clube x Londrina

Cyanorte x Worker-PR

Azuriz x Athletic

Coritiba x FC Cascavel

Union x Rio Branco-PR

São Joseense x Maringá

Londrina x União-PR

FC Cascavel x São Joseense

Maringá x Operário-PR

Coritiba x Athletic

Cianorte x Paraná Club

Rio Branco-PR x Azuriz

Athletic x Cyanorte

Azuriz x FC Rattlesnake

União-PR x Maringá

São Joseense x Rio Branco-PR

Worker-PR x Londrina

Paraná Clube x Coritiba

Paraná Clube x União-PR

Azuriz x Coritiba

Rio Branco-PR x Londrina

Athletic vs. Worker-PR

Cianorte x São Joseense

Maringá x FC Rattlesnake

FC Rattlesnake x Athletic

Worker-PR x Azuriz

Coritiba x Maringá

Rio Branco-PR x Paraná Clube

União-PR x São Joséense

London x Cyanorte