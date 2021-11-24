Fernanda Souza signs with Netflix to lead gastronomy reality show | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure/Netflix Fernanda Souza in the scenario of Iron Chef Brasil, Netflix’s gastronomy reality show

After losing a spot on Netflix to Giovanna Ewbank, Fernanda Souza finally signed a contract with the streaming giant. She is the presenter of Iron Chef Brasil, a gastronomy reality that is a fever in the United States. The recordings have already started in São Paulo, and four episodes are already entirely ready.

For those who don’t know, Fernanda had been Netflix’s first choice to run The Circle Brasil, launched in March 2020, but something happened along the way and she lost her spot to Giovanna Ewbank, wife of Bruno Gagliasso. The reality show had only one season and there is no forecast for the realization of a new batch of episodes.

Fernanda gave up her acting career altogether, which ended in 2017 after the recording of the remake of Professor Raimundo’s Escolinha, and has been dedicating herself to the role of presenter. But his last job on TV had been the first season of Só Toca Top, on Globo, in 2018.

At Iron Chef Brasil, Fernanda will set the tone in the competition between chefs. The competition follows a format in which a team of professional cooks is challenged by a guest in each episode. The production separates a surprise ingredient, which defines the course of the tests. The objective of the main participants is to cook better than the novices, in order to keep the Iron Chef title.

The recordings of the first season of the gastronomy competition are expected to close in the first half of December, and the premiere is scheduled for the first half of 2022.