FGTS profit: 2022 payment date has already been set

the profit of FGTS (Employee Severance Indemnity Fund) was paid to workers with a formal contract in August of this year. About R$8.13 billion were distributed among rightful citizens. The amount is equivalent to 96% of the total profit, calculated at R$ 8.15 billion for 2020.

Operation of FGTS profit

the profit of FGTS started to be quoted in 2017. Income refers to the payment of interest by the Federal Government on loans granted annually to finance federal projects, such as:

Infrastructure (roads, railways, energy, subway etc.);

Sanitation (treatment and distribution of drinking water, sewage collection, etc.);

Credit for financing your own home.

Therefore, the correction of the FGTS it is passed on to each worker based on the balance found in their fund accounts by December 31 of each year. Therefore, citizens are entitled to a percentage according to their share of the FGTS loaned to the Federal Government.

Payment of FGTS profit in 2022

Provided for in Law No. 13,446 of May 25, 2017, the release of the balance of the profit of the FGTS it already has a date set to happen every year, check it out:

I – the distribution will reach all the linked accounts that present a positive balance on December 31 of the base year of the income earned, including the linked accounts referred to in art. 21 of this Law;

II – the distribution will be proportional to the balance of each linked account on December 31 of the base year and must take place by August 31 of the year following the year of calculation of the result.

Therefore, the profit of FGTS which will be corrected on December 31, 2021, must be paid to workers in the month of August 2022. As the years go by, this will be the case until the regulation is changed.

It is noteworthy that currently who determines the rate for payment of profit is the Board of Trustees of FGTS. As a result, it is not possible to identify the amount each worker will receive prior to this determination.