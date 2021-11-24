FIIs Center: Itaú recommends five office funds, logistics FIIs follow Black Friday; ifix drops

(Sushiman/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – In a report released this Tuesday (23), Itaú BBA analysts claim they see capital gain opportunities with real estate funds in the corporate slab segment. In the document, they recommend the purchase of five assets in the sector.

“In our opinion, corporate slab funds, at the moment, are opportunities to gain capital, either by discounting against the equity value, or by comparing them against the replacement cost”, the report details. Considering the market context, the quality of the portfolio and the history and experience of the management team, analysts recommend five FIIs in the segment: CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11), Kinea Renda Imobiliária (KNRI11), VBI Prime Properties (PVBI11), RBR Properties (RBRP11) and Tellus Properties (TEPP11).

“We continue to prefer funds with quality portfolios that are well located, which are very welcome characteristics in turbulent times like the one we are currently experiencing”, explains the report.

On the side of real estate logistics funds, the focus is on the performance of e-commerce during Black Friday. The expansion of e-commerce during the pandemic has stimulated the segment in recent months. A study by Neotrust, a company specializing in market intelligence, predicts an 18% increase in e-commerce revenues during the 2021 edition of Black Friday (read more along the REIT Center).

This Wednesday morning (24), the Ifix – the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange – operates in a slight drop, of 0.27%, to 2,556 points.

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (24):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 2.22 RFOF11 RB Capital Titles and Val. Mob. 1.23 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. 1.14 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 1.01 RBED11 Rio Bravo Educational Income Others 0.93

Biggest casualties this Wednesday (24):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. Mob. -4.09 BZLI11 Brazil Realty Titles and Val. Mob. -2.9 BTAL11 BTG Pactual Agro Others -2.19 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logistics Logistics -1.77 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics -1.75

Source: B3

New offer from Versailles, Rio Bravo confirms purchase of floors from JK Financial and more matters

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Versailles Fund (VSLH11) launches an offer of R$50 million

The Versailles Recebíveis Imobiliários fund approved a new issue of quotas – the fourth – with which it intends to raise R$ 50 million. With 29,639 shareholders, the fund aims to invest in CRIs (certificates of real estate receivables).

The unit price for issuing the new shares will be R$9.63, plus R$0.24 in the distribution fee, totaling R$9.87. At the close of this Tuesday (23), the share was negotiated on B3 at R$9.92.

Quotaholders with a position at the close of November 26th will have preference in the offer and may express interest in subscribing for new shares between December 1st and 13th. The proportion factor is 17%.

The Versailles portfolio ended September with 60.7% of assets indexed to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), 24.4% to the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market) and the remainder between cash and other indexers.

On the last 16th, the fund distributed R$0.15 per share, an amount that represents a return with a monthly dividend of 1.46%.

Rio Bravo (RCRB11) confirms acquisition of new floors at JK Financial Center, in São Paulo

The Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa fund paid the down payment for the purchase of another five floors of the JK Financial Center Building, on Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, in São Paulo (SP). Last month, the fund had signed a commitment to purchase the properties.

This Tuesday (23), the fund paid R$ 24 million as a kind of advance for the business. The remaining payment, approximately 80% of the transaction amount, will be made upon signing the purchase and sale deed.

The total value of the operation, which involves an area of ​​almost five thousand square meters, is R$ 124 million. The fund already owned another six floors of the building and, with the new acquisition, increased its stake in the property from 39% to 73%.

In the assessment of Rio Bravo’s management, the purchase is an opportunity to expand participation in an asset that is relevant to the fund’s strategy and located in a region known as the “financial heart” of São Paulo, with historically low vacancy levels.

JK Financial Center, which now has Rio Bravo as the majority investor, is 100% leased to companies such as Wald, Finep, Lifetime and Arteris. The fund promises to inform, after the conclusion of the deal, the impact of the purchase in the distribution of income for the shareholders.

RBR Properties (RBRP11) has a new tenant at River One, in São Paulo

The fund RBR Properties closed the lease on the 19th floor of Edifício River One, located in the Pinheiros neighborhood, in São Paulo (SP). The lessee will be 1, 2, 3 Marketing de Eventos, a company of the Experience Club group.

According to a notice to the market, after the grace period, provided for in the contract, the value of the new lease will represent an increase in the distribution of the fund of R$ 0.014 per share.

The management of RBR Properties points out that the deal represents an important step in the evolution of the property’s commercialization strategy, the most relevant asset in the fund’s portfolio, representing more than 40% of the portfolio.

Real estate turnover: Real estate funds priced on Black Friday; online shopping can break records during the date

Study projects 18% growth in e-commerce revenues during Black Friday

E-commerce sales during the 2021 edition of Black Friday could reach R$6.1 billion, according to a study by Neotrust, a company specialized in market intelligence. The volume would be 18% higher than that registered last year.

According to the survey, the date should generate 8.5 million orders in e-commerce, up 13% compared to 2020. The numbers consider the movement of operations on Thursday (25) and on Friday (26).

“Black Friday in 2020 was the biggest in Brazilian digital retail, with 4.52 million active consumers and an increase of almost 900 thousand customers compared to the previous year”, explains Fabrício Dantas, CEO of Neotrust.

“It may seem difficult to overcome last year’s record, but the behavior of the segment in recent months shows that consumers definitely like to shop online”, he projects.

Neotrust’s survey on consumer expectations shows that 59% of respondents promise to buy some product online on Black Friday 2021.

Meet five real estate funds with a Black Friday price

During Black Friday, consumers need to pay attention to offers to ensure they are making a truly advantageous purchase. During periods of downturn in the financial market, investors also need to redouble their attention to take advantage of the opportunities that appear. Identifying what’s really cheap isn’t always easy, but it can be very profitable in the long run.

The subject was highlighted in the edition of League of REITs this Tuesday (23). Produced by InfoMoney, the program is presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and by Wellington Carvalho, reporter for real estate funds at InfoMoney.

With this in mind, Maria Fernanda and Otuki selected five real estate funds that have good fundamentals and still offer a good entry point. Discounts exceed 30%, worthy of a true Black Friday. Check out the list and analysis of each fund in the video:

Related