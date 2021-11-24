Find out how much Gusttavo Lima’s gigantic speedboat is rated

Gusttavo Lima and his boat, valued at 25 million reais (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Gusttavo Lima



was photographed this Tuesday (11/23) in Angra dos Reis with



Andressa Suita



in the greatest ‘love’. The two enjoyed the sun in Rio de Janeiro and took a ride on the singer’s boat along the state’s Green Coast.

Artist’s Drip profile raised the price of the country’s speedboat. The model



Falcon Motor Yacht Falcon 115′ Lady Laura IV





is valued at a staggering 25 million reais



. On social media, Gusttavo joked about the situation: “O Velho da Lancha”, wrote the singer.

The curious fact is that the luxury item belonged to Roberto Carlos, hence the “Lady Laura” in the name of the vessel, in reference to the King’s classic. The vessel is 35 meters long, with a capacity to hold 12 passengers, five cabins and five bathrooms.

Singer’s Manso is worth 50 million reais





Recently, the singer’s mansion was also the subject of social media. The property is located on the GO-020 road, between Goinia and Bela Vista de Gois and is valued at 50 million reais.

The house is a kind of vacation home. With the separation of Gusttavo and Andressa Suita, the blonde went to live in Alphaville, So Paulo, and the countryman bought an apartment. The right foot (floor-to-ceiling distance) is 7 meters, to give a feeling of space, and the room is decorated with a Ferrari, a Porsche and a Lamborghini. The last powerful was purchased recently and valued at around 4.5 million reais.