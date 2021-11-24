Find out which pawn was voted most of the season

After the formation of the tenth farm, “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) enters its final part of the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize. In the final stretch of the game, can you tell which pawn received the fewest votes in the polls for the hot seats? We checked it out for you!
The answer is Marina Ferrari. The digital influencer took only one vote, which was given by Solange Gomes in the fourth week of the game. From there until today, the worker passed through the other gardens unharmed and ended up in a hot seat because there was only one left in the seventh vote.
Mileide Mihaile appears in second place with only four votes conceded over ten votes. The digital influencer was targeted by Liziane Gutierrez in the first week, Valentina Francavilla in the fourth vote and Tiago Piquilo in the sixth and seventh formation in the hot seat.
MC Gui closes the top 3 of participants with least votes from season 13 of “The Farm”. In ten formations of farms, the funkeiro only received seven votes – two of which ended up being direct nominations for the hot seat by farmers Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades.
The position of the most voted pawn in ten farms of “A Fazenda 13” belongs to Rico Melquiades. The comedian took a total of 19 votes throughout the game, with emphasis on mass votes in the fifth, sixth and ninth hot seat.
Check the total votes of each worker in the ten farm formations of “A Fazenda 13”:
Marina Ferrari – 1 vote
1st farm – No vote
2nd farm – Baia (pedestrians who are in the external area cannot receive votes)
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 1 vote
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Farmer of the week
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – No vote
Mileide Mihaile – 4 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm -1 vote
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – 1 vote
7th farm – 1 vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – Bay
MC Gui – 7 votes
1st farm – Bay
2nd farm – 1 vote
3rd farm – 4 votes
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – Bay
6th farm – Indicated by the farmer
7th farm – No vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – Indicated by the farmer
Gui Araujo – 9 votes
1st farm – Farmer of the week
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – Farmer of the week
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – 3 votes
6th farm – 1 vote
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – Farmer of the week
10th farm – 5 votes
Sthe Matos – 9 votes
1st farm – Immune for having entered the game last
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 1 vote
5th farm – 2 votes
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – Farmer of the week
8th farm – 6 votes
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – No vote
Dayane Mello – 11 votes
1st farm – 4 votes
2nd farm – Bay
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 4 votes
5th farm – Farmer of the week
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – 2 votes
8th farm – Indicated by the farmer
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – Bay
Bil Araújo – 13 votes
1st farm – 2 votes
2nd farm – 1 vote + 7 votes transferred from Rico with the power of the yellow flame
3rd farm – 2 votes
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – Indicated by the farmer
6th farm – Farmer of the week
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – Bay
Aline Mineiro – 13 votes
1st farm – No vote
2nd farm – 2 votes
3rd farm – Bay
4th farm – 7 votes
5th farm – 3 votes
6th farm – No vote
7th farm – No vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – Indicated by the farmer
10th farm – No vote
Dynho Alves – 13 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – 1 vote
4th farm – Bay
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – 2 votes
7th farm – 5 votes
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – 4 votes
10th farm – Bay
Solange Gomes – 18 votes
1st farm – Bay
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – 2 votes
4th farm – Bay
5th farm – Bay
6th farm – 2 votes
7th farm – 5 votes
8th farm – 4 votes
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – 5 votes
Rich Melquiades – 19 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – 7 votes and used the power of the flame to play for the votes in Bil Araújo
3rd farm – It was in the bay and was indicated by the farmer
4th farm – Farmer of the week
5th farm – 6 votes
6th farm – 4 votes
7th farm – Indicated by the farmer
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – 6 votes
10th farm – Farmer of the week
