Find out which pawn was voted most of the season

by

After the formation of the tenth farm, “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) enters its final part of the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize. In the final stretch of the game, can you tell which pawn received the fewest votes in the polls for the hot seats? We checked it out for you!

The answer is Marina Ferrari. The digital influencer took only one vote, which was given by Solange Gomes in the fourth week of the game. From there until today, the worker passed through the other gardens unharmed and ended up in a hot seat because there was only one left in the seventh vote.

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Mileide Mihaile appears in second place with only four votes conceded over ten votes. The digital influencer was targeted by Liziane Gutierrez in the first week, Valentina Francavilla in the fourth vote and Tiago Piquilo in the sixth and seventh formation in the hot seat.

MC Gui closes the top 3 of participants with least votes from season 13 of “The Farm”. In ten formations of farms, the funkeiro only received seven votes – two of which ended up being direct nominations for the hot seat by farmers Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades.

The position of the most voted pawn in ten farms of “A Fazenda 13” belongs to Rico Melquiades. The comedian took a total of 19 votes throughout the game, with emphasis on mass votes in the fifth, sixth and ninth hot seat.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the ninth plantation

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the ninth farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Check the total votes of each worker in the ten farm formations of “A Fazenda 13”:

Marina Ferrari – 1 vote
1st farm – No vote
2nd farm – Baia (pedestrians who are in the external area cannot receive votes)
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 1 vote
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Farmer of the week
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari is the least voted piece of season 13

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari is the least voted piece of season 13

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Mileide Mihaile – 4 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm -1 vote
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – 1 vote
7th farm – 1 vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – Bay

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile in the formation of the tenth farm

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile in the formation of the tenth farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

MC Gui – 7 votes
1st farm – Bay
2nd farm – 1 vote
3rd farm – 4 votes
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – Bay
6th farm – Indicated by the farmer
7th farm – No vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – Indicated by the farmer

Farm 2021: MC Gui is indicated by Rico Melquiades in the tenth farm

Farm 2021: MC Gui is nominated by Rico Melquiades in the tenth farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo – 9 votes
1st farm – Farmer of the week
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – Farmer of the week
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – 3 votes
6th farm – 1 vote
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – Farmer of the week
10th farm – 5 votes

A Farm 2021: Gui Araujo made his nomination as a farmer

A Farm 2021: Gui Araujo made his nomination as a farmer

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Sthe Matos – 9 votes
1st farm – Immune for having entered the game last
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 1 vote
5th farm – 2 votes
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – Farmer of the week
8th farm – 6 votes
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos cries when going to the farm

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos cries when going to the farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Dayane Mello – 11 votes
1st farm – 4 votes
2nd farm – Bay
3rd farm – No vote
4th farm – 4 votes
5th farm – Farmer of the week
6th farm – Bay
7th farm – 2 votes
8th farm – Indicated by the farmer
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – Bay

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello is indicated for the farm by Marina Ferrari

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello is indicated for the farm by Marina Ferrari

Image: Playback/Playplus

Bil Araújo – 13 votes
1st farm – 2 votes
2nd farm – 1 vote + 7 votes transferred from Rico with the power of the yellow flame
3rd farm – 2 votes
4th farm – No vote
5th farm – Indicated by the farmer
6th farm – Farmer of the week
7th farm – Bay
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – No vote
10th farm – Bay

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the tenth field of the game

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the tenth field of the game

Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro – 13 votes
1st farm – No vote
2nd farm – 2 votes
3rd farm – Bay
4th farm – 7 votes
5th farm – 3 votes
6th farm – No vote
7th farm – No vote
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – Indicated by the farmer
10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro during the formation of the tenth farm

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro during the formation of the tenth farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

Dynho Alves – 13 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – 1 vote
4th farm – Bay
5th farm – No vote
6th farm – 2 votes
7th farm – 5 votes
8th farm – Bay
9th farm – 4 votes
10th farm – Bay

Farm 2021: Dynho has the power of the lamp in the ninth farm

Farm 2021: Dynho has the power of the lamp in the ninth farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Solange Gomes – 18 votes
1st farm – Bay
2nd farm – No vote
3rd farm – 2 votes
4th farm – Bay
5th farm – Bay
6th farm – 2 votes
7th farm – 5 votes
8th farm – 4 votes
9th farm – Bay
10th farm – 5 votes

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the formation of the seventh farm

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the formation of the seventh farm

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Rich Melquiades – 19 votes
1st farm – 1 vote
2nd farm – 7 votes and used the power of the flame to play for the votes in Bil Araújo
3rd farm – It was in the bay and was indicated by the farmer
4th farm – Farmer of the week
5th farm – 6 votes
6th farm – 4 votes
7th farm – Indicated by the farmer
8th farm – No vote
9th farm – 6 votes
10th farm – Farmer of the week

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm

Image: Playback/Playplus

