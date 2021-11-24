Find out which pawn was voted most of the season

After the formation of the tenth farm, “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) enters its final part of the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize. In the final stretch of the game, can you tell which pawn received the fewest votes in the polls for the hot seats? We checked it out for you!

The answer is Marina Ferrari. The digital influencer took only one vote, which was given by Solange Gomes in the fourth week of the game. From there until today, the worker passed through the other gardens unharmed and ended up in a hot seat because there was only one left in the seventh vote.

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari in the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Mileide Mihaile appears in second place with only four votes conceded over ten votes. The digital influencer was targeted by Liziane Gutierrez in the first week, Valentina Francavilla in the fourth vote and Tiago Piquilo in the sixth and seventh formation in the hot seat.

MC Gui closes the top 3 of participants with least votes from season 13 of “The Farm”. In ten formations of farms, the funkeiro only received seven votes – two of which ended up being direct nominations for the hot seat by farmers Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades.

The position of the most voted pawn in ten farms of “A Fazenda 13” belongs to Rico Melquiades. The comedian took a total of 19 votes throughout the game, with emphasis on mass votes in the fifth, sixth and ninth hot seat.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the ninth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Check the total votes of each worker in the ten farm formations of “A Fazenda 13”:

Marina Ferrari – 1 vote

1st farm – No vote

2nd farm – Baia (pedestrians who are in the external area cannot receive votes)

3rd farm – No vote

4th farm – 1 vote

5th farm – No vote

6th farm – Bay

7th farm – Bay

8th farm – Farmer of the week

9th farm – Bay

10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari is the least voted piece of season 13 Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Mileide Mihaile – 4 votes

1st farm – 1 vote

2nd farm – No vote

3rd farm – No vote

4th farm -1 vote

5th farm – No vote

6th farm – 1 vote

7th farm – 1 vote

8th farm – No vote

9th farm – No vote

10th farm – Bay

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile in the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

MC Gui – 7 votes

1st farm – Bay

2nd farm – 1 vote

3rd farm – 4 votes

4th farm – No vote

5th farm – Bay

6th farm – Indicated by the farmer

7th farm – No vote

8th farm – No vote

9th farm – Bay

10th farm – Indicated by the farmer

Farm 2021: MC Gui is nominated by Rico Melquiades in the tenth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Gui Araujo – 9 votes

1st farm – Farmer of the week

2nd farm – No vote

3rd farm – Farmer of the week

4th farm – No vote

5th farm – 3 votes

6th farm – 1 vote

7th farm – Bay

8th farm – Bay

9th farm – Farmer of the week

10th farm – 5 votes

A Farm 2021: Gui Araujo made his nomination as a farmer Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Sthe Matos – 9 votes

1st farm – Immune for having entered the game last

2nd farm – No vote

3rd farm – No vote

4th farm – 1 vote

5th farm – 2 votes

6th farm – Bay

7th farm – Farmer of the week

8th farm – 6 votes

9th farm – No vote

10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos cries when going to the farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Dayane Mello – 11 votes

1st farm – 4 votes

2nd farm – Bay

3rd farm – No vote

4th farm – 4 votes

5th farm – Farmer of the week

6th farm – Bay

7th farm – 2 votes

8th farm – Indicated by the farmer

9th farm – Bay

10th farm – Bay

Farm 2021: Dayane Mello is indicated for the farm by Marina Ferrari Image: Playback/Playplus

Bil Araújo – 13 votes

1st farm – 2 votes

2nd farm – 1 vote + 7 votes transferred from Rico with the power of the yellow flame

3rd farm – 2 votes

4th farm – No vote

5th farm – Indicated by the farmer

6th farm – Farmer of the week

7th farm – Bay

8th farm – Bay

9th farm – No vote

10th farm – Bay

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the tenth field of the game Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro – 13 votes

1st farm – No vote

2nd farm – 2 votes

3rd farm – Bay

4th farm – 7 votes

5th farm – 3 votes

6th farm – No vote

7th farm – No vote

8th farm – No vote

9th farm – Indicated by the farmer

10th farm – No vote

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro during the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Dynho Alves – 13 votes

1st farm – 1 vote

2nd farm – No vote

3rd farm – 1 vote

4th farm – Bay

5th farm – No vote

6th farm – 2 votes

7th farm – 5 votes

8th farm – Bay

9th farm – 4 votes

10th farm – Bay

Farm 2021: Dynho has the power of the lamp in the ninth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Solange Gomes – 18 votes

1st farm – Bay

2nd farm – No vote

3rd farm – 2 votes

4th farm – Bay

5th farm – Bay

6th farm – 2 votes

7th farm – 5 votes

8th farm – 4 votes

9th farm – Bay

10th farm – 5 votes

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in the formation of the seventh farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Rich Melquiades – 19 votes

1st farm – 1 vote

2nd farm – 7 votes and used the power of the flame to play for the votes in Bil Araújo

3rd farm – It was in the bay and was indicated by the farmer

4th farm – Farmer of the week

5th farm – 6 votes

6th farm – 4 votes

7th farm – Indicated by the farmer

8th farm – No vote

9th farm – 6 votes

10th farm – Farmer of the week

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm Image: Playback/Playplus

