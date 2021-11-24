Fiocruz: detection of resistant bacteria tripled in pandemic – News

Fiocruz (Osvaldo Cruz Foundation) has registered a three-fold increase in the detection of bacteria resistant to antibiotic treatment, the so-called “superbacteria”, since the beginning of the pandemic until October this year.

In 2019, the IOC/Fiocruz (Hospital Infection Research Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute) registered just over a thousand resistant bacteria. In 2020, the first year of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the number surpassed the 2,000 microorganisms that do not respond to the action of antibiotics. From January 2021 to October, the index jumped to 3,700 confirmed samples.

Biologist Ana Paula Assef, head of the IOC, believes that the emergence of resistant microorganisms is due to the growth in the number of hospitalizations during the pandemic. “There was an increase in the volume of patients hospitalized in critical condition and for long periods, who are at greater risk of hospital infection. There was also an increase in the use of antibiotics, which increases the selective pressure on bacteria. It is a scenario that favors the spread of resistance, further aggravating a problem with a high impact on public health,” he explained to the laboratory’s website.

The researcher adds that the use of medications needs to be more balanced. “The high in the prescription can be justified by the greater number of hospitalized patients, who end up developing secondary infections and needing these medications. However, the excessive use needs to be controlled to avoid that bacterial resistance is boosted”, she warned.

The data are worrying because the IOC/Fiocruz receives samples from the Lacens (Central Public Health Laboratories) in several states and from the back laboratory of the RM Subnet, a unit that analyzes antibiotic-resistant bacteria detected in cases of hospital infection.

“This year, we have already received samples from states in the Southeast, Northeast, North and Midwest. The Central Public Health Laboratory of Paraná (Lacen-PR), which acts as a reference in the South region and part of the Midwest, also notified a discharge. We cannot specify the dimension of the problem at the national level, but it is important to act, and this has been reinforced by Anvisa”, pointed out the researcher.

In August, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released a technical note that showed concern with superbugs and asked that patients with Covid-19 not be treated with antibiotics, as the effectiveness of these drugs against SARS has not been scientifically proven. -CoV-2.

In the anti-Covid kit, a set of drugs provided by the government for early treatment against the infection, there is an indication for the use of antibiotics. Sanitary doctor Claudio Maierovitch, former president of Anvisa, warned in a statement in Covid’s CPI that the use could cause resistance.

“As these antimicrobials are distributed in the form of kits, we will have fewer and fewer options to treat important microbial infections. Azithromycin. [antibiótico que faz parte do kit] it has a specific place for use in medical therapy. An antibiotic that is easy and practical to use, which can be given in a daily dose and has been burned by irresponsible use for an indication that does not fit,” said the specialist in June, in a statement.