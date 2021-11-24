Five children die after eating instant noodles | World

A case of five children who died after eating instant noodles is being investigated in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The new victims were two brothers, one aged 9 and the other 13, who consumed the food days after the old deaths. The information is from Metropolis.

According to the children’s grandmother, Winnie Makofane, the grandchildren left for the bus stop and minutes later one of them came running back to report that his sister had passed out. The grandmother took the girl to a clinic, but the child was already dead. His brother returned home and waited for a friend of his grandmother’s to arrive to take care of him and his younger brother, 2 years old, but when he got home, the woman found the boy on the floor. “She notified us immediately. The uncle came home, picked up Keamoketswe and also ran with him to the clinic, but he too was pronounced dead,” said Winnie.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the case and awaiting the autopsy results. A few days earlier, two children and a six-month-old baby also died after eating the instant noodles, they complained of cramps and nausea on the way to the hospital.