Five children die after eating instant noodles

Two of them ate noodles at their grandmother’s house, in South Africa. Days before, the baby and two other children who consumed the same product died

Two brothers, ages nine and 13, died after eating instant noodles last week. The case happened days after two children and a baby also died after consuming the same product.

To local media, the children’s grandmother, Winnie Makofane, said the grandchildren left for the bus stop in the morning. A few minutes later, however, grandson Keamoketswe Makofane rushed back home to report that his sister, Thato Makofane, had passed out. The information is from the Metrópoles portal.

Winnie said she took the children to a clinic, but the girl was already dead. The oldest boy stayed at home with his 2-year-old brother. The grandmother asked a friend to stay with the children until her return, but when she got home, the woman found Keamoketswe on the floor.

“She notified us immediately. The uncle came home, picked up Keamoketswe and also ran him to the clinic, but he too was pronounced dead,” Winnie said.

The police investigate the circumstances of the case. Police spokesman Busisiwe Mthethwa said the autopsy results are still pending.

The case came days after two children, ages 7 and 4, and a 6-month-old baby died after eating instant noodles. They complained of cramps and nausea and died on their way to hospital.