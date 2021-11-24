Flamengo fans ask for Renato Gaúcho’s resignation on the eve of Libertadores

With three days to go before the Libertadores final, the atmosphere between Flamengo fans and coach Renato Gaúcho is not good. The draw on Tuesday night (23), with one more man on the field, contributed even more to the anger of the fans who expected a smooth game after Vitinho put 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The coach’s reaction to the first red-negro goal also drew attention and was criticized by fans on social media. During the early morning and part of the morning of this Wednesday (25), fans went up to #ForaRenatoGaúcho, demanding the technician’s resignation on the eve of the Libertadores decision. However, many others argue that the coach’s departure must take place after the final, with or without a title.

Check out some reactions:

The thing reached a point, that my fear is not Flamengo losing to Libertadores. My fear is that Flamengo will win, and Renato will stay because he won the Libertadores. #ForaRenatoGaucho — ⚫ (@micafps)

First we will be champions of the Libertadores, then #ForaRenatoGaucho the next day!!(28) — ⚫ (@gseggia)

Flamengo enters the field to dispute its third final in the history of Libertadores and seeks the third championship in the competition next Saturday (27), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo.