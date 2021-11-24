Flamengo lands in Montevideo – Flamengo

Rubro-Negro has just arrived in Uruguay to compete in the Libertadores

Next Saturday (27), Flamengo is going to the field to dispute the main commitment of the season: the final of the Copa Libertadores. And to reach the Eternal Glory for the third time, Rubro-Negro has already landed in Montevideo, stage of the decision.

Flamengo’s delegation left Porto Alegre this Wednesday morning (24) and, early in the afternoon, landed in Uruguay. Now, already on decisive ground, Mais Querido will continue with the week’s schedule and start preparing for the clash against Palmeiras.

Two last Copa Libertadores champions, Flamengo and Palmeiras will face each other in a 100% Brazilian final, to define the new Owner of America. It is also worth noting that Cariocas and São Paulo are two-time champions of the tournament and are also seeking the unprecedented trio.

The ball will roll to Flamengo and Palmeiras next Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be shown by SBT, on open TV, and by Fox, on closed TV. However, you can root for Mengo with Coluna do Fla and the reddest broadcast on the internet.