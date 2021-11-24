Flamengo leaves hotel and goes to Uruguay to dispute the Libertadores final | Flamengo

Final destination: Montevideo. Flamengo’s delegation traveled this Wednesday morning to Uruguay, where it will dispute the Libertadores decision on Saturday, against Palmeiras. With the support of about 30 fans, players and coaching staff left the hotel in Porto Alegre around 9 am (GMT) towards the airport.

1 of 3 Bruno Henrique, Filipe Luis and Gabigol leaving Flamengo — Photo: Fred Huber Bruno Henrique, Filipe Luis and Gabigol leaving Flamengo — Photo: Fred Huber

The red-black delegation left Porto Alegre after two games for the Brazilian Championship. The team beat Internacional on Saturday and drew with Grêmio on Tuesday, in the final stretch of preparation for the Libertadores final.

The expected arrival of the delegation of 75 people in Montevideo is around 12:00. Players will land at an air base attached to the airport. The hotel is less than five minutes away.

2 of 3 Michael and Diego Alves meet fans before Flamengo boards — Photo: Fred Huber Michael and Diego Alves meet fans before Flamengo boards — Photo: Fred Huber

In Uruguay, Flamengo will train at Peñarol’s Campeón del Siglo stadium. The structure was assembled, including a gym created with rented equipment, and will be ready as soon as the players arrive. The first activity takes place this Wednesday afternoon.