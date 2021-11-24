Flamengo may reissue clash at the Club World Cup | Flamengo



Bruno Henrique – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 11/23/2021 19:41

Rio – Opponents in the 2019 Club World Cup semifinals, Flamengo and Al-Hilal may face each other again in the next edition of the tournament. This Tuesday (23) the Saudi Arabian club won the Asian Champions League by beating Pohang Steelers, from South Korea, 2-0, and is already guaranteed in the competition. The participation of Rubro-Negro depends on the victory of Libertadores in a decision against Palmeiras, this Saturday, in Montevideo.

Two years ago, Flamengo won by 3-1 and advanced to the final, losing 1-0 to Liverpool, in overtime, two years ago. The reunion with Al-Hilal depends not only on the red-black classification for the tournament, but also on the keying defined by FIFA and on the advancement of Al-Hilal in the competition, as clubs from South America and Europe enter directly into the semifinals.

Of the seven classified for the World Cup this season, six are already defined: Chelsea (England), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al-Ahly (Egypt), Monterrey (Mexico), Auckland City (New Zealand), Al-Jazira ( UAE). All that remains is the decision of Libertadores, between Flamengo and Palmeiras, to find out who gets the last spot.

The start date of the competition has not yet been released by FIFA, but has been pushed back to 2022 because of the still tight schedule after the covid-19 pandemic. The organization will reveal the dates on November 29, when the World Cup will also be selected.