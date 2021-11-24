Flamengo opens 2-0, gives a draw to Grmio and loses points in Serie A

At Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, Flamengo and Grmio drew 2-2 in a late game in the second round of the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)

Flamengo will head to the Libertadores final with a bitter draw. This Tuesday, with the reserve team, the Rio club opened 2-0 and, even with one more player, faltered. Grmio sought a tie with Flamengo: 2-2, in a delayed match of the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship, in Porto Alegre.

The victory was in Flamengo’s hands. However, a hesitation soon to make 2-0 on the scoreboard put Grmio back in the game. The Tricolor Gacho, warrior, sought the tie. It can be an important point in the fight against relegation. Fla, runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals, now has 67 points. Grmio, in 18th place, has 36 points.

Grmio x Flamengo: photos of the match in Porto Alegre for the Brazilian

As part of the planning for the Libertadores final, coach Renato Gacho sent the reserve team into the field. The duel also served for Arrascaeta to have more minutes and Pedro’s return.

Flamengo now has the Libertadores decision ahead of them. This Saturday, they face Palmeiras, in Uruguay. The next appointment for the Brazilian on Tuesday, against Cear, at Maracan.

Grmio will return to the field this Friday and visit Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova, in a direct duel in the fight against relegation at the Brazilian Nationals.

How was the game



The first half was tepid. Flamengo rotated the ball, but could not create. Grmio, in turn, bet on the left side, with Ferreira. It was there that the 1st and main chance was born. After a cross, Jhonata Robert headed in, but Gustavo Henrique, almost on the line, saved the Rio club.

Flamengo made the wrong decisions and missed the last pass in the attack. In addition, he found it difficult to call Kenedy and Vitinho. Thus, the first finish in Rio de Janeiro took a while to happen. At 32, in a counterattack, Vitor Gabriel kicked for a quiet defense by Gabriel Grando.

Fla, then, showed a slight improvement and fitted two more attacks. However, Rodinei’s outward submission and Diego’s shot without power didn’t scare him. The Grmio responded in the end. After playing from the left, Diego Souza amended from the entrance to the area and forced Hugo Souza to lay down. In the additions, the center forward managed to swing the net, but the move was correctly canceled, due to offside.

Flamengo returned for the second half with Bruno Viana in place of Gustavo Henrique. Diego Souza, in the first minute, almost scored. He got a rebound at the entrance to the area, but edged outward with danger. Renato, then, at 12 minutes, put Arrascaeta. In the Uruguayan’s first move, the goal was scored. Arrascaeta turned the game around for Rodinei. He crossed, the gremista defense cut him off and the ball stayed with Vitinho. He hit and made 1-0.

Grmio’s situation got worse soon after. Jhonata Robert hit Vitinho. As he already had yellow, he was expelled. Kenedy almost zoomed in, but Gabriel flew and palmed. Flamengo had Pedro’s return, recovered from surgery on his right knee. It was released at 24 minutes. The center forward has not played since the 20th of October.

Flamengo expanded after 28 minutes. Kenedy advanced to the right and played for Vitinho. He dominated and kicked in the corner: 2-0. Grmio added a penalty in the following minute. Ferreira crossed and Borja, who had taken the place of Diego Souza, completed it for the net.

Renato backed Flamengo. He took out Vitinho and Ren. He put on Piris da Motta and Ramon. The Rio club was punished. At 36, Ferreira hit a shot and left everything the same. Cortez was still in danger.

Arrascaeta, in additions, almost scored. Flamengo suffered a bitter draw before the Libertadores final.