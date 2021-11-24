Flamengo opens 2-0, gives a draw to Grmio and loses points in Serie A

by

(Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)
At Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, Flamengo and Grmio drew 2-2 in a late game in the second round of the Brazilian Nationals (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)

Flamengo will head to the Libertadores final with a bitter draw. This Tuesday, with the reserve team, the Rio club opened 2-0 and, even with one more player, faltered. Grmio sought a tie with Flamengo: 2-2, in a delayed match of the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship, in Porto Alegre.

The victory was in Flamengo’s hands. However, a hesitation soon to make 2-0 on the scoreboard put Grmio back in the game. The Tricolor Gacho, warrior, sought the tie. It can be an important point in the fight against relegation. Fla, runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals, now has 67 points. Grmio, in 18th place, has 36 points.

