Flamengo sells 95% of tickets against 50% of Palmeiras and will have a majority in the final of Libertadores – Sports

O Flamengo will take advantage in the stands of the Centenário stadium in the final of the liberators. The red-black team sold almost all of its tickets for the decision in Montevideo, while the palm trees, until this Tuesday, four days before the decision, has sold only about half of the cargo to which it is entitled.

O state found that 95% of tickets destined to Flamengo fans have already been sold. Regarding Palmeiras, the report heard that “demand is lower than expected”, approximately 50%. Each club is entitled to the same quota of just over 10,000 tickets. Tickets destined for the two finalists – category 4 – are sold for R$ 1,120.

The high price of tickets, airline tickets and accommodation in the Uruguayan capital meant that demand was lower than usual for the most important game of the season. Even athletes, like Dudu, complained about the amounts charged by Conmebol. Still, some fans turned around. Many go by bus or car from São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre. There are ticket exchange points in Brazil and Uruguay.

It will be the third continental final played on neutral ground and the second with public, since at Maracanã, in January, only guests were able to see the victory of Palmeiras over Santos by 1-0.

The Flamengo fans will stay at the Tribuna Colombes, a place traditionally occupied by the supporters of the Nacional, and the Palmeirenses, at the Tribuna Amsterdam, where Peñarol fans have historically accommodated. The two spaces are behind the stadium goals. Some of the organized buses already depart from Rio, São Paulo and Porto Alegre towards Uruguay this Wednesday night.

The general sale is in charge of Conmebol, which sells the tickets for the Olympic tribune and for the Olympic audience, in categories 2 and 3, considered neutral sectors. To see the game in these sectors, which are located in the central region of the stadium, fans have to pay at least R$1,680.

“There will definitely be fans of Flamengo and Palmeiras who will occupy the Olympic platform,” admitted the Uruguayan police chief, Richard Cabral, at a press conference on Wednesday that detailed the operation for the decision in Montevideo.

In recent days, new loads of tickets have been put up for sale thanks to the Uruguayan government’s release to have 100% audience at the Centenário stadium. Conmebol does not disclose the partial sale of tickets. All fans will have to present proof of vaccination with the two doses of the immunizing agent against covid-19 to enter the stadium.

The Centenary can receive up to 61,000 fans, but it will not be fully booked because Conmebol did not offer all the seats for sale. The organization that organizes South American football restricted some seats for safety reasons and turned other areas into cabins and VIP spaces for guests.

According to Conmebol, the revenue obtained from the sale of tickets for the South American and Libertadores finals “will be reinvested in football on the continent, with 50% of the proceeds going to participating clubs – half each – and 50% to cover the organization and the operating costs of the event”.