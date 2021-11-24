Flordelis case: ‘Let the mourning go, and life forward. There is no mourning here,’ said pastor to son days after Anderson’s death

RIO — In testimony to the jury this Tuesday, Wagner Andrade Pimenta, Misael, son of Pastor Flordelis dos Santos, said that his brother Flávio dos Santos confirmed to him that he shot Pastor Anderson do Carmo, but that he was sorry he had killed the stepfather. Misael also said that her sister Simone, Marcio Buba (a friend of the family and a driver) and her niece Rayane mentioned the pastor’s abuse of the family’s children. According to him, Anderson was the “thinking head” of the couple. Misael’s testimony, the third of the first day, lasted about 50 minutes. He asked to testify without the presence of his two brothers, Flávio and Lucas.

— Days after the crime, my mother asked me for support and I told her to be calm, that she was still in mourning. She told me to leave the mourning, life forward, that “there is no mourning here”, recalled Misael, at the hearing.

He is one of the four children of Flordelis who broke the “law of silence” in the former federal deputy’s house and decided to reveal the plot of the pastor’s death. In his testimony, Misael stated that the pastor did not report to the police the discovery of plans to kill him for fear of exposing his family and Flordelis. He commented on the couple’s relationship.

“He (Anderson) treated her (Flordelis) very well as a wife and with respect for all they had achieved. She as a singer, he as a preacher. He knew his importance. He was the thinking head – he pointed out, who pointed to adoption as a way to raise funds. — They conveyed the image of a large family. So much so that when they went to take pictures, my son was there with him, he ended up giving the number.

Misael and Daniel dos Santos de Souza were the first to go to the police, the day after the crime, to tell them that Anderson’s death was already being planned within their own family. Misael, who was a councilor, named her mother as the “intellectual mentor” of the crime in her first report to investigators. Daniel, on the other hand, even said that the suffering of his mother and some brothers at the pastor’s funeral was a real theater. Both revealed that the victim himself was already aware that people in the house were planning his death.

Besides the two of them, another 12 witnesses are expected in the trial that began this Tuesday afternoon, in the plenary of the Jury Court in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio, totaling 14 deponents (three were dismissed from the trial). Like Misael and Daniel, Roberta dos Santos and Alexander Felipe Matos Mendes, known as Luan, are other family members who decided to tell the police details of the plot against the victim and accused his mother, Flordelis, of involvement.

Flordelis would have said that Anderson wouldn’t last long

Following Misael, his wife, Luana, was heard in court. She stated that, before the crime, Flordelis had been complaining a lot about the pastor and that God had revealed to her that he “wouldn’t last long”.

“She (Flordelis) said she had a vision, something God revealed to her. She said that God had said the pastor would not make it past that year. And he spoke as if the pastor was disturbing something to walk. She threatened us through WhatsApp after we left the Ministry. She said that what we were doing was not fair, because we needed to say this to her face. That she would put her kids behind us and she just wouldn’t find us if we left the country.

Two delegates who acted in the case were also summoned – Bárbara Lomba and Allan Duarte – and three investigators and a forensic expert who worked on the investigation. Daniel Pereira Solter was also called, an Uber driver who would have accompanied Flávio and Lucas to the Nova Holanda favela, in Complexo da Maré, where they bought the gun.

During the trial, witnesses for the prosecution are heard first and then those for the defense. Finally, the defendants are questioned.

At the trial, the great expectation is for Flávio’s new testimony, as last year Flordelis’s son backed away from his confession, denying having committed the crime. At the time, his defense was made by the lawyer Anderson Rollemberg, hired by Flordelis. Since last month, Rollemberg no longer acts in the defense of Flávio, who started to be assisted by the Public Defender’s Office. Flordelis is accused of being the mastermind of Anderson’s death, but the son never linked his mother to the crime. The former deputy still has no date to go to trial.





Flávio’s interrogation, however, should not take place on Tuesday, as the trial is expected to last for two or three days due to the large number of witnesses to be heard. Defendants are only questioned after all witnesses have been heard.