Flordelis’ children are sentenced for the death of Pastor Anderson do Carmo

After 15 hours of trial, two of the children of former deputy Flordelis dos Santos de Souza were convicted this Wednesday (24) for involvement in the death of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, husband of the former parliamentarian, in June 2019. are from g1.

+ ‘There is no mourning here,’ said Flordelis to a son right after her husband’s death

More from Flordelis

+ Federal deputy’s husband is gunned down in Niterói

+ Daughter of Flordelis spoke of “killing this demon”

+ Flordelis attracted churchgoers to have sex, says witness

Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues, accused of having fired the shots that killed the pastor, was sentenced to 33 years and two months in prison for triple qualified homicide, illegal possession of a weapon, use of illegal documents and armed criminal association.

Lucas Cézar dos Santos Souza, accused of buying the murder weapon, was sentenced to seven and a half years for triple murder. His sentence was reduced for having collaborated with the investigations.

During the trial, Wagner Andrade Pimenta, known as Mizael, also the son of the former parliamentarian, said in testimony that his mother was responsible for the murder of her husband.

Mizael said that Flordelis had said, in a meeting after Anderson’s death, that “there is no mourning here”, when referring to a possible sadness at the death of her then-husband. According to him, she was more concerned about an upcoming church event.

