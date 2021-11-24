For the second month in a row, Petrobras will not supply fuel demand | Economy

Sophia Bernardes This is the second month in a row that Petrobras will not deliver fuel

Petrobras will not be able to meet all gasoline and diesel orders made by fuel distributors for the month of December. It will be

the second month in a row that the state-owned company cannot meet demand.



According to two industry sources, the average increase in orders from distributors was 15% compared to the same period last year.

When contacted, the state-owned company said that “as in November, diesel orders sent by distributors for the month of December were atypical and higher than expected for this period.”

Brasilcom, the federation that brings together the distributors, said that Petobras “made cuts in both diesel and gasoline”. The contracts made by Petrobras provide for the supply to distributors of a volume based on an average of the last three months, with small margins up or down.

“We learned that several companies had cuts in their orders, both for gasoline and diesel, with some cuts being quite significant, especially in diesel,” said Brasilcom in a note.

The non-compliance by Petrobras occurs at a time of high consumption with the opening of the economy. In the accumulated result for the first ten months of this year, sales of gasoline and diesel grew around 20% compared to the same period last year.

Petrobras said that, after evaluating availability, considering its production capacity and supply, the volume accepted was lower than the orders received. The state-owned company once again said that there are dozens of companies registered with the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) able to import fuel.

Operating with 87% of its refining capacity, Petrobras has been increasing oil product imports. In the first nine months of the year, the advance reached 86.3% compared to last year.

In a statement, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) said that “the monitoring with regulated agents, especially distributors and retail stations, does not indicate a lack of fuel, so far.” If the receipt of sales data indicates an increase in risks, the ANP said that “it will adopt the appropriate measures to minimize any impacts on supply”.