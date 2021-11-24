Ford Maverick Root is reborn after standing for decades

Converted into an importer of vehicles since the beginning of this year in Brazil, Ford has just presented the Maverick, a pickup truck with a unibody chassis and a 2.0 turbo engine derived from the Bronco Sport brought from Mexico. The novelty will begin to be sold here in the first quarter of 2022 in a single version, with a price yet to be announced.

The utility vehicle is new, but its name is an old acquaintance of Brazilians over 45 years old. Between 1973 and 1979, Maverick named a sports car equipped with a V6 or V8 engine, produced at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) – which was deactivated in 2019 and whose facilities and land were sold last year to a construction company.

Today valued in the vintage car market, the root Maverick, the one that arrived first and had a short life in the country, has a relatively rare example, in Indy yellow and with four doors, which remained stationary for 24 years in Porto Alegre (RS) . Even taken by rust, the sedan recently began to be restored by a collector in the interior of São Paulo, in search of better days.

The car in question is a 1974 Maverick Super Luxo equipped with a 302 V8 engine and manual transmission, acquired about three months ago from the first owner by businessman Alexandre Badolato – owner of the largest Dodge car collection in Brazil and also a fan of the Ford model, of which it already had a 1975 unit with white Nevasca paint, of the revered GT version.

Network bomb restoration

Stolen or dare? Alexandre Badolato embraced mission to return 4-door Maverick to the old form Image: Personal archive

Used to rescuing discarded cars in deplorable condition, Badolato embraced the recovery of the four-door Maverick, recorded in a series of videos that have already garnered nearly 1 million views on Agbadolato, the collector’s YouTube channel.

“A follower of my channel, the owner’s nephew, offered the car, whose engine hadn’t been started for over two decades. When I first saw pictures of the Maverick, I thought it would break in two when handled, given the quantity. of rust on the body,” he says.

Maverick’s cabin features a one-piece front seat and will require a lot of restoration work Image: Playback/YouTube

Even so, Alexandre embraced the mission and was surprised when “Maveco” arrived in São Paulo from the state capital. According to Badolato, the old Ford is “zeroed” in the parts that matter: stringers, floor and all the underside. The 4.9 V8 engine with almost 200 hp, the transmission and the differential too – alone, the mechanics are practically worth what he paid for the entire vehicle, he points out.

On the other hand, the body is very rusty, especially at the rear, where you can see several holes. The businessman points out that, according to the former owner’s report, the Maverick with a one-piece front seat, purchased from scratch, has suffered from the effects of corrosion since a very young age – to the point that it was entirely repainted after about six months of use, after the owner send a letter of complaint to the then president of Ford.

“I believe that 95% of those who eventually bought this Super Luxury would cut it to use the mechanics in another project.”

Engine returned to operation after more than two decades

V8 engine returned to work after 24 years; renovation is underway at the Badolato farm in the interior of SP Image: Personal archive

This was not the case. The sedan’s recovery is just beginning, but it’s already functional, with the engine running – the tank and fuel lines have been renovated, he says. However, the cabin, with torn seat coverings, and bodywork await a giant dose of attention.

In this specific project, Badolato decided to follow a different path than usual in other restorations, answering requests from his audience.

“Usually we take the entire vehicle apart to do bodywork and complete paintings, while another shop takes care of the mechanics. Now we’re doing the work in stages to yield more videos, even though the process is counterproductive.”

Rear has suffered a lot from corrosion; rust has been a problem since Maverick was young Image: Personal archive

As there are considerably fewer examples of four Maverick doors, so far the collector says he has found with “relative ease” the parts of bodywork that will have to be exchanged for the parts already consumed by the rust.

“As for the bodywork, we will first take care of the rear, where there is more corrosion. The next step will focus on the doors and roof. Finally, it will be time to restore the hood, fenders and front skirt.”

On the other hand, the collector points out that the biggest obstacle will be to regularize the sedan’s documentation, since it still has the yellow plates, which gave way to the gray plates in 1990.

Bodywork will start soon and so far Badolato has managed to get the necessary bodywork parts for the project Image: Personal archive

“It would be necessary to put the car in running condition, with all the mandatory equipment working, to carry out the inspection there in Rio Grande do Sul and go with the owner to the notary’s office to take the duplicate of the receipt and transfer the property. let’s go another way and file usucapio”.

