Ford Ranger 2023 appears brand new and will come from Argentina

Ford introduced the New Ranger 2023 worldwide, touted as “the smartest, most versatile and most capable of all time”. Right or not, the average American brand pickup has shied away from the US to present itself as a global product, which it really is.

Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, says: “This truck has always been a trusted partner for small business owners, farmers, families, adventurers, commercial fleets and many more in more than 180 markets around the world .”

Farley continues: “And with the new Ranger, this is our time to deliver. Not just a product that our customers will love, but an always-on experience that will help us build strong, lasting relationships with them.

This is the midsize truck that people will want to own and experience.”

Visually different from the current one, the Nova Ranger arrives in a remade platform, keeping the stringer chassis, with a front with wraparound full LED headlamps and a stylized grille, which connects the optical assembly.

At the back, new LED lights and a bucket lid with workbench.

Inside, the panel is completely new, with a digital cluster and a 10.1 or 12 inch vertical screen, with the SYNC 4 system.

It also has the Ford Pass, as well as 360-degree monitoring, driving modes and digital dual zone air conditioning controls.

Mechanically, the front gauge has been extended by 50 mm and the rear shock absorbers have come off the side members to improve riding comfort.

Another novelty, which seems to be related to Volkswagen’s sister, is the four-wheel drive system. The bodywork is 50 mm narrower, but the wheelbase is 50 mm longer.

The New Ranger brings either a real-time electronic shift system or a new advanced full-time four-wheel drive system.

In other words, in addition to the traditional 4×4, there will be an AWD traction version like in Amarok. It brings the e-Shifter system and electric automatic transmission lever.

The Ford Ranger 2023 comes with EcoBlue 2.0 engines with one or two turbines, which are supposed to go from 160 to 213 horsepower.

Also, a 3.0 Power Stroke V6 should deliver 240 to 260 horsepower. The transmission will be 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

Ford Ranger 2023 – Photo Gallery