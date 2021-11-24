Former actor André Gonçalves sends indirect after arrest warrant – Entertainment

Cynthia Benini used social media to share a hint, this Tuesday night (23), after the Santa Catarina Courts decreed André Gonçalves’ arrest for not paying pension to daughter Valentina, who is now 18 years old.

“There’s nothing better than putting my head on the pillow and being able to thank God that I’m loyal to moral and ethical principles,” wrote the journalist, who also posted a photo with her head on the pillow.

Yesterday afternoon, the artist broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the decision. The actor, who reposted a statement by lawyer Sylvio Guerra, claims he is unemployed since the end of the last contract.

“André [Gonçalves] was fired and has been unemployed ever since. In these five years, the judges have been accepting our considerations and proof that without a job he cannot afford the full pension. But during this period he never left his children completely helpless. Whenever he does a job, he pays something,” says an excerpt of the text.

According to information in the table Poison Time, of General Balance SP, gives Record TV, the actor would owe more than R$ 350 thousand. André would have failed to pay the monthly amount of BRL 4,500 in 2017. The artist, however, also denied that he had stopped making payments that year.

Valentina is André’s third daughter, the result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini. The two met on the reality show House of Artists (SBT). Currently, the actor is married to also actress Danielle Winits.