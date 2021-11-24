Former Nintendo Executive Presents Xbox Event to Microsoft

Roundtable with different company leaders even touched the wound of the Dreamcast

Reggie Fils-Aime conducted yesterday (23) a round table with Xbox leaders and former leaders who discussed a lot of Xbox history, not just as a console, but as a focused company in doing more than just replicating in the west The video game industry, which until then was almost absolutely composed of Japanese companies.

Early in the broadcast, Reggie joked that he also had no idea why the former president and COO of Nintendo of America was hosting a Microsoft event. Reggie was one of those responsible for reposition Nintendo in the Western market, especially for completely rethinking the company marketing approach in events and campaigns, and became possibly the Nintendo’s official face outside the Japanese market.

The round table was broadcast on the channel Microsoft Alumni Network on Youtube and it lasted about an hour, covering much of Xbox history since its inception, including with the SEGA DreamCast failure. The event featured relevant names in Xbox history such as bonnie ross, head of 343 Industries; Peter Moore, former SEGA executive, Microsoft, Electronic Arts and former CEO of Liverpool FC; Ed Fries, former VP of Microsoft Game Studios; and Robbie Bach, former Xbox executive.



Bonnie Ross, 343 Industries. Credits: Microsoft Alumni Network

One of the highlights of the conversation was precisely design details of the first Xbox, console that turned 20 on the last 15th. Until 2001, mostly Japanese companies and studios, like Nintendo, Sony and SEGA, led the video game industry, with branches and offices in the west. Peter Moore worked at SEGA during the years of dreamcast and said he was proud of the console, which already used a Windows CE implementation, have been the first console to see the future of gaming in online connectivity, a legacy that was passed on to the Xbox with SEGA’s exit from the hardware market.

Peter Moore, former executive of SEGA, Microsoft, Electronic Arts and former CEO of Liverpool FC. Microsoft Alumni Network Credits

Robbie Bach and Ed Fries also commented on the difficulties in convince Microsoft’s leadership to focus on Ethernet port and broadband connectivity in the ultimate Xbox concept. Initially the idea would be to follow the concept established by the Dreamcast with a 56K modem since connection broadband was still in its early years and it would make more technical sense to adopt the standard with largest installed base.



Robbie Bach, former Xbox executive. Credits: YouTube via Microsoft Alumni Network

for financial reasons it would not be feasible to keep the modem and Ethernet port on the new console and Bach heard from Bill Gates himself that pulling out the modem was the “stupidest idea” he had ever heard, but Robbie defended the idea as “look to the future“.

The conversation also addressed the best memories of each of them with Xbox and the importance of going in addition to replicating recipes of the Japanese game companies that dominated the market, but establish western concepts within this market. Unfortunately, the video already has subtitles embedded in English, which hinders the visualization of the automatic subtitles.

Via: Kotaku Source: Microsoft Alumni Network