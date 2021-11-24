https://br.sputniknews.com/20211122/encontrado-em-andromeda-buraco-negro-de-105-bilhoes-de-anos-de-tamanho-atipico-fotos-20224225.html
Found in Andromeda atypically sized 10.5 billion year old black hole (PHOTOS)
Scientists have discovered in our neighboring galaxy a black hole that would have been born from a merger of two galaxies and that could help to understand the relationship… 22.11.2021, Sputnik Brasil
2021-11-22T21:37-0300
An international team of scientists has detected a black hole in our neighboring Andromeda Galaxy that could help explain the evolution of these space objects, according to a study published on preprint portal arXiv. in the B023-G078 star cluster, it is one of the few intermediate-mass (IMBH) found so far, containing nearly 100,000 times the mass of the Sun, research indicates. The IMBH was found through “high-resolution and kinematic mass models,” according to Renuka Pechetti, an astronomer at Liverpool John Moores University, UK. Pechetti and his team believe, based on subtle signatures in the M31’s light, that it was created 10.5 billion years ago during the merging process of two galaxies, something that happened several times with the Milky Way and Andromeda. The galaxy that was consumed by Andromeda would have been a dwarf galaxy. We detected the dynamic signature of an intermediate-mass black hole Andromeda Globular Cluster, the most massive. This likely means that this cluster is a ripped core of a larger galaxy. Researchers believe this discovery, whose publication has been accepted by the American Astronomical Society (SAS), could help to understand the formation of supermassive black holes, as well as giving a better idea of the correlations that exist between galaxies and black holes.B023-G078, a roughly spherical pool of gravitationally bound stars of 6.2 million solar masses, is the most massive star cluster in Andromeda, the study authors estimate that the black hole constitutes about 1.5% of its mass, or 91,000 solar masses. Known black holes are divided into stellar mass classes (five to tens of times the mass of the Sun) , IMBH (from tens to 100,000 times the mass of the Sun) and supermassives (from 100,000 to billions of times the mass of the Sun). Due to the lack of visual signals emitted by black holes, their existence is usually discovered through the course of the orbits of space objects around them.
Fernando Santos
10.5 billion years in size or was created 10.5 million years ago!? The photograph has a hole that actually looks like the black hole is 10.5 million light years old!!!
0
PAULO DA SILVA
M31 is the name of the Andromeda galaxy in Messier’s catalogue, it is not the name of the black hole
0
