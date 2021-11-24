Four black men acquitted 70 years after being arrested for rape

The Groveland Four’s families came to a conclusion on Monday (22), after Florida officially released four young black men accused ​​unfairly of raping a 17-year-old white girl in 1949.

District Court Judge Heidi Davis in Lake County, Florida, United States, granted the state’s motion to posthumously dismiss the charges against Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd and overturned the convictions of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin in the case known as “ Groveland’s Four”.

“I wouldn’t hate it, but I will love and hug all those who didn’t know at the time that my father was a caring, loving and compassionate person who didn’t rape anyone. I’m here today to say thank you,” said an emotional Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, in front of the cameras at a press conference Monday morning after the court hearing.

In 1949, Greenlee, Irvin, Shepherd and Thomas were accused of sexually assaulting Norma Padgett in Groveland, Florida, about 30 miles west of Orlando. The group came to be called “The Four of Groveland.” The case was considered one of the biggest miscarriages in Florida of the Jim Crow era.

There were doubts about Padgett’s testimony from the start, but in the Jim Crow era, a jury convicted the men with no evidence of a crime.

“For 72 years, families have lived with this and are going through the journey they’ve been waiting for today,” Bill Gladson, the state’s attorney, said after Monday’s hearing. Gladson, a Republican, moved last month to have the men officially sacked. None of the men are still alive.

Gladson said the state sought justice as soon as it realized there was new evidence.

“Once we found that evidence, and it revealed what was revealed, that resulted in the motion that was seen today,” he said.

State Senator Randolph Bracy, a Democrat, said that while the resignation does not “fix the racial injustice that is so pervasive in our criminal justice system,” the motion has given the family closure and offers hope.

“I believe that settling accounts with the past and correcting gross injustice has put us on the path to creating a fairer and more equitable justice system,” he said.

In 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis granted full posthumous pardons to the men.

“For seventy years, these four men had their history written wrongly for crimes they didn’t commit. As I said before, while it’s a long time to wait, it’s never too late to do the right thing,” DeSantis said in a statement at the time.

“I believe that the rule of law is the sacred bond of society. When it’s trampled on, we all suffer. For the Groveland Four, the truth is buried. The perpetrators cheered, but justice has cried out from that day until today. ”

Florida City Council issued a posthumous apology to the Groveland Four in April 2017.

“As a state, we’re sorry,” Rep. Chris Sprowls told the men’s families after lawmakers unanimously voted to remove them.

“The memories cannot be erased, the pain they suffered cannot be fixed, but today we have the opportunity to close this story for the families in the form of an apology,” said Representative Bobby DuBose, who sponsored the project. law that asked your pardon.

A chapter of injustice lasting decades finally closed

Padgett claimed that on the night of July 16, 1949, his car broke down in Groveland. She said the four men stopped and raped her. The men were arrested. Three of them were tortured until the police managed to extract a confession from two of them. Thomas, who managed to escape custody, was killed after a manhunt. Greenlee was sentenced to life in prison.

Shepherd and Irvin received the death penalty. Upon being transported from the county jail to a retrial, the sheriff shot both of them and pleaded self-defense. Shepherd died at the scene and Irvin survived by playing dead. His sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Gilbert King wrote about the case in his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys and the Dawn of a New America.” a new America, in free translation).

“We need courage,” said Aaron Newson, Ernst Thomas’ nephew, fighting back tears on camera today after the court hearing. “Many families didn’t have this opportunity, maybe they can. Maybe it’s the beginning of something good. Hope so. This country needs to unite.”

