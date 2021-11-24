Francisca Susano, the oldest woman in the Philippines, dies at 124 years old | World

Francisca Susano, the oldest woman in the Philippines, died on Monday (22) at the age of 124, reported the city of Kabankalan, where she lived.

Best known by the nickname Lola Iska, Susano could be awarded – posthumously – the title of oldest woman in the world by the book of records.

An application was filed as soon as the centenary turned 124, but it is still being evaluated by a panel of experts from Guinness World Records.

1 of 2 Francisca Susano at her 124th birthday celebration in undated photo — Photo: Kabankalan City Hall Francisca Susano at her 124th birthday celebration in undated photo — Photo: Kabankalan City Hall

Kabankalan City Hall issued a statement regretting Susano’s death and said it prays for her and her family in this moment of mourning.

“Lola Iska will always be with us as our inspiration and pride,” the statement said.

Susano was born on September 11, 1897, when the country was still a colony of Spain. She had 14 children, one of them, also a centenary, aged 101.

The Filipina was known for her joy and love for playing the harmonica. A 2019 video with Susano playing the instrument went viral on social media (see the beginning of the article).

She started practicing music as a doctor’s recommendation, so that she could exercise her lungs every morning – and start the day more lively.

Besides the harmonica, another secret of Susano’s longevity, according to her granddaughter, was a diet based only on fresh ingredients.

Currently, the Guinness World Records considers the oldest person in the world to be Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at 122 years old.

The man who reached the most advanced age in the world was a Japanese man, Jiroemon Kimuro, who died on June 12, 2013 at the age of 116 years.