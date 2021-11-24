Francisco: rethinking the presence of human beings in the world

Even today, biblical humanism is still the path to answers about the future of human beings, their relationships with each other and with God. In a video message to the Plenary Assembly of the Pontifical Council for Culture, the Pope points to the need to rediscover “the meaning and value of the human in relation to the challenges that must be faced”.

Francesca Sabatinelli / Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Faced with the revolution that affects “the essential nodes of human existence”, it is necessary to make a “creative effort” and “rethink the presence of human beings in the world”. In the video message for the Plenary Assembly of the Pontifical Council for Culture, released this Tuesday (11/23), dedicated to the necessary humanism, the Pope indicates the need to respond to the many questions raised by the pandemic, primarily those “fundamental of the existence: the question of God and the human being”:

In fact, at this time in history, we need not only new economic programs or new recipes against the virus, but above all a new humanist perspective, based on biblical Revelation, enriched by the heritage of the classical tradition, as well as reflections on the human person. present in different cultures.

The end of profane humanism and ideologies

Francis quotes Paul VI. It was the end of 1965 and the Second Vatican Council, when Pope Montini invited humanity, which with its secular secular humanism challenged the Christian vision and remained closed to transcendence, “to recognize our new humanism”. Since then, nearly 60 years have passed, and of that secular humanism the memory remains:

In our era marked by the end of ideologies, it seems to have been forgotten, it seems to have been buried in the face of new changes brought about by the information revolution and the incredible development of science, which force us to rethink what human beings are. The question of humanism stems from this question: what is man, the human being?

Indications by Gaudium et spes

This moment, which Francis defines as “liquid or gaseous” and animated by the “fluidity of the contemporary cultural vision”, the reference continues to be the Conciliar Constitution ‘Gaudium et spes’, which indicates how much the Church still has to give to the world and that ” requires recognizing and evaluating, with confidence and courage, the intellectual, spiritual and material achievements that have emerged since then in various sectors of human knowledge”:

Today, a revolution is underway – yes, a revolution – that touches the essential knots of human existence and requires a creative effort of thought and action. Both. There is a structural change in the way of understanding begetting, being born and dying. The specificity of human beings in all of creation, their uniqueness in relation to other animals, and even their relationship with machines, are being called into question.

man as a servant of life

Without giving in to criticism and denial, Francisco also emphasizes, it is time to think “about the presence of human beings in the world in the light of the humanist tradition: as a servant of life and not as their boss, as a builder of the common good with the values ​​of solidarity and of compassion”. Therefore, in addition to the question about God, there is another question today, which concerns the human being and his identity:

Sacred Scripture offers us the essential coordinates for tracing an anthropology of the human being in his relationship with God, in the complexity of the relationships between man and woman and in the connection with the time and space in which he lives.

The fusion “between ancient and biblical wisdom remains a still fruitful paradigm.” However, biblical and classical humanism today must be open to what other cultures and other humanistic traditions can give. All of this, the Pope concludes, becomes “the best instrument to address the troubling questions about the future of humanity”, as the world, today more than ever, “needs to rediscover the meaning and value of the human in relation to challenges that must be faced”.